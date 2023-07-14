Canker sores: Exploring the wide range of home remedies and effective treatments 

One of the most bothersome and uncomfortable conditions that form inside the mouth has to be aphthous ulcers, widely known as canker sores. They do heal within one or two weeks but they are quite troublesome when they grow, so it becomes necessary to get rid of them as soon as possible.

Canker sores are small, painful shallow ulcers that develop on the soft tissues inside your mouth, including on the tongue, lips, or cheeks. They are usually round or oval in shape and have a white or yellowish center with a red border which makes it uncomfortable to eat, drink, or even speak.

What are the causes of canker sores?

Canker-sores (Image via Getty Images)

The exact cause of canker sores is not fully understood, as there is still some research to be done on that, but these factors are spotted to be common in all the individuals who have suffered from it:

Injury or trauma to the mouth

Hormonal changes

Nutritional deficiencies, such as vitamin B12, zinc, or iron

Weakened immune system

Certain foods or additives, like citrus fruits or acidic foods

Stress or emotional factors

Allergic reactions to certain oral care products

How to know if there is a canker sore inside your mouth?

These ulcers would cause a variety of symptoms which can be identified as an indicator:

Pain or discomfort

Tingling or burning sensation before the sore appears

Round or oval-shaped sores with a white or yellowish center and red border

Swelling and inflammation around the sore

Difficulty eating or speaking, especially if the sore is large or in a sensitive area

Canker-sores (Image via Getty Images)

They are usually diagnosed based on their appearance and symptoms, but if the sores are severe, recurrent, or do not heal within two weeks, it is advisable to consult a healthcare professional for a proper diagnosis and in severe cases, additional tests may be needed to rule out underlying medical conditions.

Treatment options

While these ulcers usually heal on their own, several treatment options would help alleviate symptoms and speed up the healing process, they are:

Over-the-counter medications: There are various over-the-counter oral gels, creams, and ointments available that provide temporary relief from the pain and discomfort associated with canker sores.

Canker-sores (Image via Getty Images)

Prescription medications: For more severe cases or recurrent canker sores, a healthcare professional would prescribe medications such as corticosteroids, antimicrobial mouth rinses, or oral medications to reduce inflammation and promote healing.

Oral rinses: Rinsing the mouth with salt water or specialized mouthwashes would cleanse the area, reduce inflammation, and promote healing.

Topical treatments: Topical treatments like benzocaine or lidocaine gels would help numb the area and provide temporary pain relief.

Laser therapy: In some cases, laser therapy may be recommended to reduce pain and promote faster healing of canker sores.

Home remedies

Saltwater rinses: Rinsing the mouth with a warm saltwater solution would help reduce inflammation and provide temporary relief.

Canker-sores (Image via Getty Images)

Baking soda paste: Applying a paste of baking soda and water directly onto the sore would provide relief from the pain and speed up the healing process.

Honey: The antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties of honey help to reduce pain and promote healing so, applying honey directly to the sore can provide relief.

Aloe vera: Aloe vera gel has soothing properties that can contribute to alleviating pain and promote healing so applying a small amount of aloe vera gel directly onto the sore would provide relief.

Chamomile tea: Chamomile tea has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties so, swishing a cooled cup of chamomile tea in the mouth would reduce pain and inflammation.

Canker-sores (Image via Getty Images)

Coconut oil: Coconut oil has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties, so applying a small amount of coconut oil directly onto the sore can help reduce discomfort and promote healing.

Vitamin B12: Taking vitamin B12 supplements or eating foods rich in vitamin B12, such as fish, dairy products, and fortified cereals, will prevent or reduce the occurrence of canker sores.

Avoiding trigger foods: Identifying and avoiding trigger foods, such as citrus fruits, spicy foods, or acidic foods, would also prevent the onset or recurrence of canker sores.

