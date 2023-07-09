Understanding Diabetes in Children: Causes, Symptoms, and Management

Children aren't safe from the danger of diabetes, as the chronic condition is known to affect people of all ages. The condition happens to be a metabolic disorder characterized by high levels of sugar (glucose) in the blood. When an individual gets diagnosed, the body either doesn't produce enough insulin or cannot effectively use the insulin it produces.

Children with type 1 diabetes require lifelong insulin therapy to manage their blood sugar levels, whereas, lifestyle changes, like a healthy diet and regular exercise, are crucial in managing type 2 in children. It is quite necessary for parents, caregivers, and healthcare professionals to have a thorough understanding of this condition in children as they might not be aware of the diagnosis.

What Causes Diabetes in Children?

The exact causes of the condition in children are still not researched enough to be narrowed down, however, several studies have focused on these below-mentioned points:

Genetic predisposition: Children with a family full of diabetics are at a higher risk of inheriting it from their predecessors.

Autoimmune response: In type 1 diabetes, the immune system mistakenly attacks the insulin-producing cells, which leads to the condition being triggered in children.

Obesity: Excess weight and an unhealthy lifestyle increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes in children.

Environmental factors: Certain infections and exposure to certain toxins might trigger the development of the condition in susceptible individuals, specifically children.

Symptoms to Be Noticed in Children

Frequent urination: Children with the condition get the urge to urinate more frequently than usual, including waking up at night to use the bathroom.

Excessive thirst: Increased thirst, also known as polydipsia, is a common symptom of the condition. Children may constantly feel the need to drink water or other fluids.

Weight loss: Despite having a normal or increased appetite, children with the condition may experience unexplained weight loss as the body is unable to properly use glucose for energy and starts breaking down fat stores.

Fatigue: The condition causes persistent fatigue and a feeling of low energy in children, and they may seem tired or lack the usual enthusiasm for activities.

Increased hunger: Diagnosed children might experience constant hunger, even shortly after eating a meal as the body is unable to effectively utilize glucose as an energy source.

Blurred vision: High blood sugar levels can cause temporary changes in vision, resulting in blurred or distorted vision in children.

Slow healing of wounds: The condition impairs the body's ability to heal wounds, so minor cuts, scratches, or injuries take longer than usual to heal in diagnosed children.

Recurrent infections: Children suffering from the condition are more susceptible to infections, such as urinary tract infections, yeast infections, or skin infections. These infections might occur more frequently or take longer to resolve.

Diagnosis of Diabetes in Children

The diagnose the condition in children, parents need to get them through these few tests:

Glycated hemoglobin (A1C) test: Measures the average blood sugar levels over the past two to three months.

Fasting plasma glucose test: Measures blood sugar levels after an overnight fast.

Oral glucose tolerance test (OGTT): Measures blood sugar levels before and after consuming a glucose-rich drink.

How to Manage Diabetes in Children?

Insulin Therapy: Type 1 diabetes requires insulin injections or the use of an insulin pump.

Oral medications: In some cases of type 2 diabetes, oral medications may be prescribed.

Blood sugar monitoring: Regularly checking blood sugar levels helps ensure they are within the target range.

Healthy eating: A balanced diet with controlled carbohydrate intake is important for managing blood sugar levels.

Physical activity: Regular exercise helps improve insulin sensitivity and overall well-being.

How to Prevent Children from Getting Diabetes?

While not all cases of the condition can be prevented, adopting a healthy lifestyle would certainly reduce the risk. Here are some preventive measures:

Healthy eating: Offer nutritious meals and snacks, and limiting sugary and processed foods help greatly in reducing the risk.

Physical activity: Engaging in regular physical activities as a family and limiting screen time might also help.

Healthy weight: Encouraging a healthy weight through a balanced diet and regular exercise would reduce the risk to almost zero.

Health check-ups: Scheduling routine check-ups to monitor the child's overall health will keep an eye on the blood sugar levels and help in prevention.

