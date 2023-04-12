Understanding kosher food: What does it really mean?

Kosher food is a term that's often heard but not always understood. Many people associate kosher food with Jewish dietary laws, but it's much more than that.

It's a complex system of dietary laws that govern which foods are allowed and how they must be prepared and consumed. In this article, we explore the meaning of kosher food, the history behind it, and why it's still relevant.

What does kosher food mean?

It includes avoiding certain type of meat and fish. (Image via Unsplash/Brian Nelson)

Kosher is a Hebrew word that means fit or proper. It's used to describe food that's fit for consumption by Jews according to Jewish law. The most common misconception about kosher food is that it can only be consumed by Jews, but that isn't true.

Kashrut’s laws (kosher laws) apply only to those who follow these rules, which include avoiding certain types of meat and fish, having dairy products together with meat or poultry and refraining from consuming any blood-based foods.

However, anyone may purchase kosher products at their local grocery store or supermarket, as they're considered safe for everyone regardless of faith affiliation or belief.

History of kosher food

Promotes a healthy and ethical way of eating (Image via Pexels/Cottonbro Studio)

The origins of kosher food can be traced back to the Torah, which contains a number of passages outlining dietary laws Jews were expected to follow. These laws were intended to promote a healthy and ethical way of life and foster a sense of community and identity among Jewish people.

Over time, the laws of kashrut became more complex as rabbis interpreted and expanded on the original guidelines. Today, there are many kashrut organizations and certifications, each with their own standards and interpretations of laws.

What makes food kosher?

Kosher food is prepared according to Jewish dietary laws. These foods must be prepared in certain ways and by people who're trained in kosher principles.

Kosher preparation includes:

Separating dairy products from meat, poultry and seafood (i.e., milk with meat or chicken)

Checking that all ingredients are certified as kosher (includes checking whether they were produced by a Jew or non-Jew).

Kosher diet

Helps in preventing contamination of food (Image via Pexels/Marcelo Verfe)

A kosher diet is a way of eating that's based on Jewish dietary laws. It forbids pork and shellfish and requires meat to be slaughtered in a specific way.

The rules also prohibit the mixing of meat and dairy products, which means you can't eat ice cream after you've had a steak dinner or have cheese on your burger bun. The idea behind these restrictions is that they keep food pure and prevent contamination with other items during preparation or storage.

As many Jewish people don't have fish without scales (and therefore no shrimp), there's less risk for parasites like tapeworms when preparing seafood dishes at home. That's a health benefit that extends beyond those who observe kashrut strictly enough to not consume shellfish altogether.

Kosher food is an important aspect of Jews. (Image via Pexels/Nadin sh)

As kosher food is all about cleanliness and purity, it's important to make sure there are no bugs or worms in your food.

To ensure that, rabbis have very specific guidelines for how to prepare kosher meat and poultry. They also inspect the slaughterhouse where the animals were killed before they give their approval for it to be considered kosher.

Kosher food is a complex and important aspect of Jewish dietary laws and culture. It's also becoming increasingly popular among people of other faiths and backgrounds who see it as a way to promote health, ethics and sustainability. By understanding the laws of kashrut, we can gain a deeper appreciation for the significance of kosher food and its role in life.

