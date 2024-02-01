Understanding melasma: Causes and treatments

Who does not like to have an even skin tone? However, with melasma, it is impossible to achieve. Melasma is a very common skin condition, where there are patches on the skin that are of a darker shade and do not match the original skin color. This condition is more common in women than in men, and while many people think of this condition as a form of cancer, it has nothing to do with the condition.

The condition is generally harmless and the patches mainly appear on the face. Individuals who get melasma often have low self-esteem because of this condition, although it is possible to regain confidence. Let us now understand this condition and its causes and treatment.

What is melasma?

Dark-skinned people are at a higher risk of getting this condition (Image by Alonso Reyes/Unsplash)

Melasma is a form of hyperpigmentation disorder. It is mostly seen in women who are of childbearing age and in pregnant women. Therefore, it is also called the mask of pregnancy.

Brown patches appear on the skin, mainly on the face and sometimes on the hands, neck, and arms. There are three types of this condition—epidermal, dermal, and mixed. Doctors can diagnose this condition just by looking at the affected part of the skin.

What causes melasma?

Pregnancy can be a major cause (Image by Juan Encalada/Unsplash)

People who suffer from this condition tend to have more active melanocytes. These melanocytes give the skin its color and are also known as melanin. Excessive melanin, when produced in certain areas of the skin, can cause this particular skin condition. People who have a darker complexion are at a higher risk of being affected as their body produces more melanin than people with lighter skin tone.

Sunlight can be a major cause because the sun forces the body to produce more melanin. Other than sunlight, stress, thyroid, certain medications like birth control pills and blood pressure pills can also be a cause.

The major cause, however, is pregnancy, in most cases. In some cases, this condition is genetic. After hormonal therapy, this condition can appear in many people. Children or adults who are malnourished are at a higher risk of getting this skin condition.

Treating melasma: How to go about it?

Tropical creams can be a temporary treatment (Image by Felipe Vieira/Unsplash)

Treating this condition is purely cosmetic. If your melasma is caused by pregnancy, it will go away on its own. In many cases, there is no need for treatment, as the skin color gets even with time, and there is no need for any medications.

However, in many cases, where the condition doesn't heal on its own, it is very difficult to treat it. Talking to your dermatologist and asking for the best treatment that suits you is the right thing to do.

Tropical creams can be used to treat this condition. However, when discontinued, the marks start to come back. Several modern techniques like chemical peeling or laser rejuvenation can be used to treat this condition.

Other than this, less exposure to the sun can also help get rid of this skin condition. Several over-the-counter products like glycolic acid or l-ascorbic acid can also be used to treat this. Using sunscreen and other sun safety measures to protect the skin from sunlight can also prevent this hyperpigmentation.

Prevention is always better than cure. So, the next time you go out, wear sunglasses and a proper hat and say no to this condition. However, if you are suffering from this already, trust your doctor, the process, the medications, and remember to be patient.