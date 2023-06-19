Understanding rat bites: Symptoms and treatments to prevent infections

Rat bites are often dangerous and can develop into a bacterial infection if not treated at the right time. These rodents have sharp front teeth that are quite strong enough to bite through concrete and wood, let alone skin.

A rat bite can usually look like a single, small wound or cut. The injury can cause swelling, bleeding, and inflammation, and you may also notice a fluid-like substance or pus coming out from the infected area.

What are the symptoms of rat bites?

Some common and immediate symptoms of a rat bite can include redness, swelling, pain, and bleeding. Other symptoms that might develop over time include:

severe headache

joint pain

muscle pain

skin rash

fever and chills

sore throat

infection around the wound

Symptoms of rat bites can include swelling, bleeding, and pain. (Photo via Instagram/libbykuts)

It is important to note that rat bites increase the risk of developing serious illnesses. These may include plague, leptospirosis, and typhus. Rat-bite fever is also a very common and serious illness that an individual can develop after being bitten by rats.

Symptoms of a rat-bite fever start within two to ten days after being bitten and cause problems like pus drainage, redness, joint pain, and swelling.

Do rats bite humans in their sleep?

The nocturnal creatures bite when they feel threatened or when people feed or pet them with their hands. While rats can bite a human at any time of the day, they are usually active at night and bite sleeping people, especially infants and children. These rodents usually bite on exposed body parts like hands, toes, fingers, and even the face.

If you’ve been bitten by rats, it’s important to take the injury seriously and get it treated right away. Continue reading to find out treatment options for rat bites.

Rats often bite at night. (Photo via Pexels/ardeshir etemad)

Rat bite treatment

There are several things you should do right away after you’ve been bitten by a rat. These include:

Wash the affected area

The very first thing that you must do is wash the wounded area. Clean the area properly with soap and warm water as soon as possible. If there is bleeding, control it by pressing the area firmly with a clean paper towel or a gauze pad.

Use a clean towel to dry the area

Once you’ve thoroughly washed the area, dry it using a clean towel or allow it to air dry.

Apply an antibiotic ointment

Applying an antibiotic ointment on the affected area will help prevent further infection and also provide relief from uncomfortable symptoms like pain and swelling. Once you’ve applied the ointment, cover it with a bandage.

It is important to treat rat bites right away. (Photo via Pexels/Roger Brown)

Also don’t forget to get a tetanus shot after you’ve been bitten as this can reduce your risk of developing any serious infection.

As the bite heals, watch out for the following signs of infection or rat-bite fever:

redness and swelling

severe pain

pus

joint pain

fever and chills

skin that feels warm

If the bite is severe or the symptoms worsen over time, then in cases like these, it’s best to consult a doctor as soon as possible.

Antibiotic treatment for rat bites

In some cases, doctors might also prescribe antibiotics to prevent the risk of infections. Some common antibiotics used for the treatment of rat bites include:

penicillin

amoxicillin

doxycycline

erythromycin

A rat bite is dangerous, particularly when left untreated. It can lead to serious infections and other health problems including pneumonia, myocarditis, systematic vasculitis, meningitis, and more.

Keep in mind that some of these health illnesses can be life-threatening. Thus, it is very important that you seek medical attention immediately for any rat bite that doesn’t heal in a few days or is accompanied by other severe symptoms.

