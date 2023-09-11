Understanding Raynaud's disease: Does cold hands and feet signal health risk?

Raynaud's disease is characterized by spasms in small blood vessels in the fingers and toes. This results in limited blood flow and causes cold skin and a needle-pricking sensation. Common triggers of this condition include cold weather and stress.

Mild symptoms of Raynaud’s can be managed through lifestyle changes and need not be worried about. In this article, we discuss the symptoms and causes of the disease along with the available treatment options.

Raynaud’s disease vs. Raynaud’s phenomenon

Cold fingers are most common in this condition (Image via Unsplash/Mathias Reding)

There are two distinguishable primary and secondary forms of Raynaud’s. However the term 'disease' is used for the primary condition. The differences between different terms used are:

Raynaud’s disease : This is also called primary Raynaud’s syndrome and occurs independently without being associated with any other disease.

: This is also called primary Raynaud’s syndrome and occurs independently without being associated with any other disease. Raynaud’s phenomenon : This is also called secondary Raynaud’s syndrome and can be associated with an underlying condition, medication, diet, or lifestyle.

: This is also called secondary Raynaud’s syndrome and can be associated with an underlying condition, medication, diet, or lifestyle. Raynaud’s syndrome: This term is used for either the primary or secondary form of the condition.

The symptoms are similar in both these conditions and the causes differ slightly among them. The secondary form of this condition is associated with other conditions and hence the causative reasons might vary from person to person.

Raynaud's disease symptoms

Raynaud’s symptoms are usually associated with the skin and may include:

Color changes : The skin color may change from white to blue to red due to the reduction in blood flow. However, this symptom might not occur at all in some people.

: The skin color may change from white to blue to red due to the reduction in blood flow. However, this symptom might not occur at all in some people. Cold or numb feeling: Reduced oxygen supply to these body parts can result in the reduction of skin temperature. This condition is experienced with a numb feeling.

Reduced oxygen supply to these body parts can result in the reduction of skin temperature. This condition is experienced with a numb feeling. Tingling or throbbing : The return of blood flow to the affected body part causes this feeling.

: The return of blood flow to the affected body part causes this feeling. Skin ulcers and gangrene: Longer or more frequent attacks may cause sores and tissue death known as gangrene.

Understanding the severity of these attacks is essential in the proper diagnosis of Raynaud's disease and can help prevent serious conditions. The symptoms must not be confused with that of trench foot.

Raynaud's disease causes

Ice water can cause Raynaud's trigger (Image via Unsplash/Jason Mitrione)

Day-to-day triggers that can cause an attack in Raynaud's disease include:

Air-conditioned rooms

Frozen food section in a grocery store

Anxiety

emotional stress

Excitement

Cold weather

Ice water contact

Freezer air or contact

Cool sweat

Several physiological and environmental risk factors are associated with this condition, including:

Sex: It was found that this disease affects more women than men.

It was found that this disease affects more women than men. Age: Primary Raynaud's occurrence often begins between the ages of 15 and 30.

Primary Raynaud's occurrence often begins between the ages of 15 and 30. Climate: Colder climates can trigger attacks more than tropical ones.

Colder climates can trigger attacks more than tropical ones. Family history: In case family members have a history of this condition, the chances of developing this condition increase.

Understanding these causative agents is the most important step in the prevention and reduction of attacks in Raynaud's disease. Managing these triggers can prevent such attacks and is the easiest thing to do in case someone has this condition.

Raynaud's disease treatment

For the primary condition, lifestyle changes are enough to prevent the attacks, including:

Avoiding cold spaces, including extreme air conditioning or frozen food section

Avoiding contact with cold objects, including ice water or cold surfaces.

Managing stress, anxiety, or any mental health issues that might cause the triggers.

Wearing warm clothes during cold weather.

Triggers caused during the secondary condition need to be treated by the doctor according to the requirements. Since the cause can vary, the treatments will also vary.

Triggers caused by medications or underlying medical conditions cannot be treated directly. Addressing the underlying medical issue might be able to treat Raynaud's disease properly.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

