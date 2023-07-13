Understanding shea butter consumption: Daily dosage, safety, and suitability

Derived from the nuts of the shea tree (Vitellaria paradoxa) from Africa, shea butter has been used for centuries as a natural ingredient to nourish and enhance the skin and hair. It is extracted by a process that involves harvesting, drying, crushing, roasting, grinding, and finally extracting the butter.

This natural ingredient is rich in vitamins A, E, and F, as well as essential fatty acids and antioxidants, making it highly beneficial for the skin, hair, and overall well-being. But there is another side to it that is not quite popular as the usual one. Shea butter is also used as a cooking ingredient which does provide some qualitative benefits as well.

Nutritional composition of shea butter

Shea butter (Image via Getty Images)

This ingredient happens to be a nutrient-dense natural product as it contains a combination of saturated and unsaturated fatty acids, including oleic, stearic, and linoleic acids.

These fatty acids contribute to its moisturizing and anti-inflammatory effects, it also contains vitamins A, E, and F, which provide antioxidant protection and promote skin health.

Is shea butter good for consumption?

The extract from the nuts of the shea tree has been used for centuries in Africa as a cooking oil and for culinary purposes. This is more prevalent in certain regions and cultural practices rather than a widespread consumption practice.

Shea butter (Image via Getty Images)

Most people do not generally recommend using it for consumption but it does offer some benefits but it is important to reiterate that the scientific evidence supporting potential health benefits is limited.

Daily dosage and suitability

Every individual may have a different tolerance and response to shea butter consumption so it is important to monitor the body's response and adjust the intake accordingly. Before that, a consultation would be necessary to know about the suitability and a dietician can incorporate a proper amount of the ingredient in the daily eating regimen.

Potential benefits of consumption

Nutritional value: The ingredient contains a number of nutrients, including vitamins (such as vitamin E and vitamin A), minerals, and fatty acids, which play important roles in supporting overall health and well-being.

Pudding made with shea butter (Image via Getty Images)

Anti-inflammatory properties: The extract contains compounds like cinnamic acid and triterpenes, which possess anti-inflammatory properties so consuming it might potentially help reduce inflammation in the body, which is associated with various chronic diseases.

Antioxidant activity: Shea butter contains antioxidants, such as tocopherols and phenolic compounds, which help combat oxidative stress and protect cells from damage caused by free radicals. Antioxidants are beneficial for overall health and contribute to reducing the risk of certain diseases.

Potential cardiovascular benefits: Some studies suggest that the consumption of this ingredient might have positive effects on cardiovascular health. The presence of fatty acids like stearic acid and oleic acid, which are considered heart-healthy fats, might contribute to these potential benefits but more research is needed to fully understand the impact on cardiovascular health.

Shea butter (Image via Getty Images)

Moisturizing from within: While the ingredient is well-known for its external moisturizing properties, some individuals believe that consuming it can potentially provide internal moisturization, potentially benefiting the skin from within.

Potential side effects of consumption

Gastrointestinal disturbances: Shea butter is high in fat content, which can potentially lead to gastrointestinal issues such as diarrhea, bloating, or stomach discomfort, especially if consumed in large quantities.

Allergic reactions: While it is rare, some individuals might have allergies or sensitivities to the ingredient so consumption would potentially trigger an allergic reaction, resulting in symptoms such as itching, swelling, hives, or difficulty breathing.

Shea butter (Image via Getty Images)

Weight gain: Due to its high-fat content, consumption of shea butter in large quantities might contribute to weight gain so it is essential to consider the caloric content and overall dietary balance when incorporating shea butter in a diet.

Interactions with medications: The ingredient contains compounds that could potentially interact with certain medications, especially those related to blood clotting or lipid-lowering drugs. So it is advisable to consult with a healthcare professional before consuming shea butter to ensure there are no adverse interactions.

Lack of regulatory approval: The ingredient intended for consumption may not be widely regulated or approved by food safety authorities in many countries. The lack of specific regulations and standards for its consumption raises concerns about quality control and safety.

Poll : 0 votes