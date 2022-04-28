How To Do Upright Rows: Correct Form, Tips, Technique, and Benefits

An upright row is a good workout for building shoulder and upper back strength. It's a pull workout, which means you'll be pulling the weight towards you and focusing on your posterior chain or behind muscles.

Strengthening your posterior chain is quite important in everyday life, especially if you sit for long periods of time.

If you want to shape stronger shoulders and improve your overall body, consider using upright rows in your workout. Upright rows are a wonderful upper-body exercise that can be easily included in your current workout routine.

Correct form of doing upright rows

The upright row is a complex exercise that targets the shoulders and upper back muscle groups. It is one of the best shoulder workouts you can do if you use the appropriate technique.

Sets and repetitions should be chosen based on your ability throughout the movement.

Here is a step-by-step guide to perform upright rows perfectly:

With your feet shoulder-width apart, stand tall with a strong posture and a braced core.

Keep the weight off your legs by holding a barbell (shoulder-width apart) or two dumbbells in your hands.

Lift the weight(s) vertically and lead with your elbows, without rocking. Make sure your shoulders are relaxed.

Raise your hands straight up to your sternum. Squeeze backwards for about an inch or until you feel the muscles of the upper back activate.

Pause for a moment at the top.

As you exhale, lower the barbell back to its original position.

Here is a video for your better understanding:

Benefits of upright rows

There are a few significant advantages to performing dumbbell upright rows on a regular basis:

1) Upper body strength

Deltoids, trapezius, and triceps are all targeted by the movement pattern of an upright row. Dumbbells or barbell upright rows can help you accomplish other compound exercises like deadlifts, bench presses, and pull-ups with consistent practice.

2) Improved muscle symmetry

The dumbbell upright row reveals muscular asymmetries you may have formed by favoring one siDumbbellsur body over the other by utilizing a pair of dumbbells instead of a single piece of equipment like a barbell, EZ curl bar, or resistance band.

3) Versatile exercise

Consider adding another movement pattern to each repetition once you've mastered the upright row. Add a squat to the bottom of the movement to stress your glutes even harder. Try an overhead press at the top of the movement for more shoulder engagement.

Tips to remember

In order to get the most out of the upright rows, proper technique is necessary. Also, be mindful of the tips mentioned below:

Arm positioning

Keep your elbows above the level of your forearms when lifting. To avoid impingement, which limits your shoulder range of motion, don't elevate your arms higher than parallels.

Wrist grip position

This exercise puts pressure on the uprights, so, only use a wide grasp. For wrist and shoulder safety, stand shoulder-width apart. The deltoid and trapezius muscles are also more activated when you use a wide grip.

Don’t lift too much weight

Start with a barbell with no weight if you're new to the upright row. This will allow you to have a feel for the lift while learning the movement and posture. Gradually add weight and be careful not to overload your shoulders before they're ready. If you're new to this workout, don't lift anything heavy unless you're confident in your shoulder joints.

Since shoulder joints are such a complicated system, injuries to them can have a significant impact on your workout goals while also taking a long time to heal. Excessive weight might cause shoulder impingement.

Straight torso and back

Throughout the lift, keep your torso still and your abs braced—no turning or twisting. Maintain a straight back, a raised chest, and a forward gaze. There should be no movement in the legs.

Takeaway

The upright row is a nearly full-body exercise that works with your shoulders, traps, forearms, and biceps. You can change up the activity by using dumbbells or lateral lifts to isolate your lateral delts even more.

This exercise should be done early in your workout because it incorporates a lot of muscle and you'll want to smash it while you're still fresh.

