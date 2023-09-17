Vagus nerve stretches that you can try for better health

Magnificent capabilities of our own bodies often are stored right in our internal body. One of these is using the vagus nerve stretch.

It is a crucial player in the human nervous system. Stretching this particular nerve may sound a bit odd, but it is a routine which promises enhanced health and vitality.

What is the Vagus Nerve?

The Vagus nerve, usually referred to as the "wandering nerve," is perhaps the most important nerves in the human system. It's a long, twisted nerve which passes from the base of our brain to the abdomen, contacting various organs.

Vagus nerve’s primary function is to supervise the parasympathetic nervous system that is in charge of the rest and digest response which counters the stress-induced fight or flight response.

When the Vagus nerve operates optimally, it encourages calmness, lowers stress, and supports multiple bodily functions, like heart rate, digestion process, and inflammation control.

Although ,a sedentary way of living, persistent stress, and bad posture may lead to the dysfunction of the Vagus nerve. This may cause depression, anxiety, digestive problems, and other mental health issues.

The benefits of Vagus Nerve stretch exercises

Vagus nerve stretch exercises can rewire the brain. They are simple yet potent manner of stimulating and toning this vital nerve, encouraging better health. Here are a few significant benefits:

1. Stress Reduction

Stretching exercises turns on the parasympathetic nervous system by stimulating the vagus nerve that assists you in relaxing and reducing stress levels. This can be especially rewarding in today's high-pased lifestyles.

2. Improved Digestion

A well performing Vagus nerve promotes healthy digestive abilities by inducing stomach acid production and encouraging the contractions of the digestive tract. This can help in getting rid of indigestion and bloating issues.

3. Enhanced Mood

Vagus nerve stretch has proven effective in enhancement of moods and lowering various signs of anxiety and depression. Daily stretching can help in the upliftment of your mental well-being as well.

4. Better heart health

Vagus nerve stretches play a vital role in maintaining the heart rate and blood pressure. Stretching exercises can assist in maintaining cardiovascular health by keeping these crucial functions in check.

Must try Vagus Nerve Stretch exercises

Now that we know, how crucial the vagus nerve health is, let's delve deeper into few nerve stimulation exercises which may help in stimulating and toning this vital nerve:

1. Deep Breathing

Breathing slowly and deeply help in stimulating the Vagus nerve. Inhale fully while counting four, hold your breath while till four, and exhaling completely for a count of four. Keep repeating this multiple times to bring about a sense of relaxation.

2. Neck Tilts

Slowly tilt your head to a particular side while bringing your ear near the shoulder. Stay there for about 30 seconds, then keep switching the sides. This specific stretching can assist in releasing the tension from the path of theVagus nerve.

3. Humming

One may believe it or not, humming can greatly help in stimulating the Vagus nerve. Attempt humming a relaxing a music for a few minutes daily to trigger this nerve and bring a sense of calmness.

4. Yoga and stretching

Bringing few yogic asanas (postures) into your daily routine can enhance body posture and reduce rigidity, resulting in enhanced flexibility, ultimately benefiting the Vagus nerve's various functions.

5. Cold exposure

Exposure to cool water bodies, such as a early morning cold shower or immersing your body in ice cold water, can trigger the Vagus nerve's diving reflex. This fosters a deep sense of relaxation and manages stress.

Incorporating vagus nerve stretch routines into your daily life can assist you in unlocking the true potential of this nerve. Always remember to reach out to a healthcare professional before beginning any new form of exercise, particularly if you have underlying health issues.

Be sure, to stretch each day, breathe fully, and hum your way to a healthier, joyful you.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

