Veal: Nutritional Facts and Health Benefits

Veal is a type of beef obtained from a calf or a very young cow. It's light pink in colour. You can find different varieties of veal based on the age, diet and breed of the calves.

Veal has long been praised as one of the most nutritious meats you can eat, and it is also one of the most versatile meats you can think of. The low-fat content and tenderness of the meat make it perfect for preparing any cut.

Veal: Nutritional Facts

Veal contains all essential amino acids that your body requires to stay healthy and fit. It also contains high amounts of vitamin B12, which plays an important role in red blood cell formation as well as DNA synthesis, among other functions in your body. This vitamin helps improve your immune system, so that you fight off infections better.

The next time you buy meat for cooking, consider veal because its health benefits are too good to ignore. Veal has low-fat content; so, it's often used in products such as sausages, where the fat content of other meats would be too high.

Veal is also high in protein. As a result, it makes an excellent choice for those looking to increase their daily intake of this important nutrient. Veal contains very little cholesterol; research shows that eating lean veal can help lower elevated cholesterol levels into the normal range.

This meat is also rich in iron—one serving contains 20% of your daily recommended value. Iron plays a vital role in red blood cell formation and oxygen transport throughout the body, so having sufficient amounts of it helps prevent anaemia and fatigue.

Vegetarians should take note: veal contains vitamin B12 (cobalamin), which can be difficult to get from vegetarian sources alone, as most plant foods do not contain it naturally (it needs to come from animal-based sources).

Veal contains many essential nutrients. A three-ounce serving provides about 144 calories, 25 grams protein and 3 grams fat, including one gram saturated fat. It's also rich in several essential vitamins, such as vitamin B12 (cobalamin), niacin, riboflavin and thiamine.

Vitamin B12 is important for the production of red blood cells in the body. Niacin helps convert food into energy in the body and helps break down carbohydrates and fats, while riboflavin assists in the production of red blood cells too.

This meat is also rich in other minerals like zinc and phosphorus. Phosphorus helps maintain calcium levels in bones, keeping them strong and healthy. Similarly, zinc plays an important role in bone health and tissue building.

Zinc assists the body in absorbing more nutrients from the food we eat, which is essential for our immune system to function properly. That also helps us stay away from infectious agents like viruses, bacteria, fungi, etc.

Veal: Health Benefits

Low Fat Content

Because of its low fat content, veal is a good choice for anyone who wants to reduce their cholesterol level or maintain a balanced diet.

Veal is also high in protein and contains a significant amount of iron. Veal is lower in calories and fat compared to other meats. That makes it the perfect meat for people who are trying to watch what they eat and count their calories, without having to give up their favourite meats.

Takeaway

