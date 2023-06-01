Veteran character actor John Beasley dies at 79

The seasoned character actor, John Beasley, who portrayed a compassionate school bus driver on the TV drama 'Everwood' and starred in numerous films since the 1980s, passed away at the age of 79.

Beasley breathed his last on Tuesday at an Omaha hospital following a "brief and unexpected illness," according to his manager Don Spradlin. Throughout his career, Beasley made numerous film and television appearances.

He became well-known for his portrayal of Irv Harper, a sage and sympathetic neighborhood barbershop owner, in the television series "Everwood" (2002–2006).

How did John Beasley die?

Family relatives reported the actor's passing on social media on Tuesday. According to his son Tyrone Beasley, John passed away in an Omaha, Nebraska, hospital. His liver has been subjected to tests.

John Beasley’s notable career

John will be dearly missed. (Image via Instagram)

Beasley was well-known in the theatre industry apart from his cinematic accomplishments.

He participated in many theatre productions, including well-known plays like "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" and "Fences," where he displayed his remarkable acting abilities.

By taking on a variety of roles in different genres, Beasley demonstrated his range as an actor. He flowed between humor, drama and everything in between with ease, captivating audiences with his charm and talent.

Both his coworkers and audiences were forever changed by Beasley's contributions to the performing world. He earned admiration for his expertise, devotion to his work and ability to give the nuance and realism of his character.

Beasley most recently appeared in minor roles in "The Mandalorian," a Star Wars spinoff on Disney+, and the Showtime thriller "Your Honour," starring Bryan Cranston.

John Beasley, unfortunately, passed away on June 1, 2023, at the age of 79. He will be fondly remembered for his brilliance, friendliness and contributions to the entertainment industry. His loss is being lamented.

