Vinyasa Flow Yoga: What is it, the Basics and Benefits

Vinyasa flow yoga is basically a yoga style that involves practicing different poses and postures and syncing those poses with one's breath.

Compared to other yoga practices like Hatha yoga, Vinyasa yoga is done at a faster pace, just like a big dance move, as you link each pose to your breath. Practicing this yoga pose is also an effective way to include aerobic moves in your yoga practice, that too without turning the entire session into a full-fledged HIIT workout.

What is vinyasa flow yoga?

Vinyasa flow yoga is one of the many forms of modern yoga that includes doing a series of poses or asanas in an uninterrupted and gentle sequence. It is called so because of the smooth and gentle way you shift transitions between postures.

Vinyasa yoga involves continuous breathing and movement of your body. When performing this yoga, you have to change poses a little quicker than you would usually do in other types of yoga. You also need to align your breath with each movement. The combination of breath and movement of the body makes vinyasa an excellent mix of strength training, meditation, cardio and stretching workout.

You may have heard people calling vinyasa yoga as Ashtanga yoga or Ashtanga vinyasa yoga. That is because vinyasa comes from the school of Ashtanga, and just like vinyasa, the latter also combines your movement with your breath. In both poses, you inhale while doing a pose and exhale as you quickly change your movement to another.

Vinyasa flow yoga poses

Here are some of the different and basic poses and asanas involved in vinyasa flow yoga:

1) Downward dog pose (adho mukha svanasana)

Instructions:

Lie down on a flat surface with your hands under your shoulder and your knees directly under your hips.

Spread all your fingers, and press them on the floor.

Gently lift your hips up towards the ceiling.

As you lift your hips, press your heels, and straighten your leg as much as you can.

Do not overstrain your legs.

2) Mountain pose (tadasana)

Instructions:

Stand straight and upright. Keep your heels a bit apart and your toes together.

Spread your toes in a way that the weight of your body is equally on both your legs.

Tuck in your hips; tighten your core muscles, and keep your lower body pointed to the ground.

As you inhale, raise both your arms in an overhead position, and keep your feet firmly pressed on the floor.

3) Plank pose (kumbhakasana)

Instructions:

Take a plank position. i.e. get on all your fours on a flat surface.

Your hands should be under your shoulders and your knees in a straight line with your hips.

Slowly lift your knees off the ground, and straighten both your legs behind you. In this position, your hands and toes should touch the ground, and your body should make a straight line from your neck to toe.

Your hands should stay at a shoulder-width distance, your core tightened and your neck and spine straight throughout the pose.

Benefits of vinyasa flow yoga

Vinyasa can be a great way to make your body energised and active. The gentle and smooth flow of the asanas involved in this yoga ensures that your body keeps moving continuously.

It can also help with improving your joints and can even aid in weight loss if done correctly and paired with a nutritious diet. Various studies have shown that practicing vinyasa flow yoga can result in enhanced metabolic rate and improved muscle mass.

Vinyasa yoga can also be beneficial for your mental health and can be used to reduce stress and anxiety and clear out the mind. Various studies have shown that people practicing vinyasa regularly feel happy, have improved mood and reduced anxiety compared to others.

Summary

If you are willing to learn vinyasa flow yoga and avail its benefits, it is best to talk to a certified yoga instructor and seek guidance on how you can start it. However, if you have had an injury or surgery in the past, consult your healthcare provider before proceeding with a yoga session.

Edited by Bhargav