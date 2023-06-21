Viral TikTok trend: How going 'no contact' can help you heal from toxic family relationships?

In a recent viral TikTok video, a user shared her experience of going 'no contact' with her parents, which sparked a conversation about the importance of setting boundaries with family members. Family relationships are complex and can be fraught with challenges, particularly if there are toxic dynamics involved.

For many people, going no contact with their parents or family members is a difficult but necessary decision to protect their mental health and well-being. The video has since gained millions of views and has resonated with many who have struggled with toxic family dynamics.

What does going 'no contact' mean?

Setting boundaries with toxic family members (Image via Pexels/Alex Andrews)

The user, who goes by the username @garcie.ham, explains in the video that she made the decision to cut ties with her parents after years of emotional abuse and manipulation. She goes on to say that going "no contact" was the best decision she ever made and that it allowed her to finally prioritize her own mental health and well-being.

The response to the video has been overwhelming, with many people sharing their own stories of going "no contact" with family members. The conversation has highlighted the fact that toxic family dynamics are more common than we may thing and that setting boundaries with family members is crucial for our own mental health and happiness.

Why go no contact?

Going 'no contact' with a parent or family member is not a decision that's made lightly.

It's often the result of years of emotional pain and suffering caused by toxic family dynamics. For many, going 'no contact' is a necessary step to protect their mental health and well-being.

Some of the reasons for going no contact are as follows:

1) Protecting your mental health

Protect your mental health (Image via Pexels/Madison Inouye)

Toxic family dynamics can have a significant impact on mental health. Emotional abuse, manipulation and neglect can lead to anxiety, depression and other mental health issues.

Going "no contact" with a toxic family member can help alleviate these symptoms and promote healing.

2) Setting boundaries

Establishing healthy boundaries (Image via Pexels/Mart Production)

Setting boundaries is an important part of maintaining healthy relationships, including family members. However, when toxic dynamics are present, setting boundaries can be difficult or even impossible.

3) Prioritizing your well-being

Seeking support (Image via Pexels/Cottonbro Studio)

Going 'no contact' with a parent or family member can be a difficult decision, but it's ultimately a way to prioritize one's own well-being. It allows individuals to focus on their mental health and happiness without being weighed down by toxic family dynamics.

The viral TikTok video shared has sparked an important conversation about the importance of going 'no contact' with toxic family members. While it can be met with resistance and judgment from others, it's important to remember that this decision is about protecting oneself and finding healing.

