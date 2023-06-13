Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Recall Due to Foreign Material Contamination

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides, which was recently recalled by the FDA, has been categorized as a class II recall, indicating that the product could cause reversible medical issues and the likelihood of serious health consequences is remote.

Foreign material contamination in food products can pose a risk to human health. It is worth noting that the presence of foreign objects in food, especially hard or sharp ones, can lead to traumatic injuries in the digestive system, including the mouth, teeth, and gums, as well as the throat, stomach, and intestines.

However, injuries from foreign objects smaller than 7 millimeters are rare, except for certain high-risk groups such as infants, surgical patients, or the elderly.

Collagen Peptides: What is it?

Collagen peptides, such as the ones found in Vital Proteins Collagen Peptide supplements, are derived from collagen through a process called hydrolysis. This process breaks down the collagen into smaller, more easily absorbed peptides, which can then be consumed as a dietary supplement.

Collagen is a protein that plays a crucial role in maintaining the health and integrity of our skin, hair, nails, bones, and connective tissues. It provides structure and support to these areas, making it an essential component of our overall well-being.

Collagen Peptides Side Effects

While collagen peptides offer numerous potential health benefits, it is important to be aware of any possible side effects. In the case of Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides, a voluntary recall was initiated due to potential foreign material contamination in a specific batch of the product. The affected canisters had a broken blue lid, and pieces of this lid may have been present in some of the recalled supplements.

However, it is crucial to note that no injuries have been reported as a result of this recall, and the potential risk to consumers is considered low.

Recall of Vital Proteins Collagen Peptide

The voluntary recall of Vital Proteins' Collagen Peptide supplements was started in response to the issue of possible foreign material contamination. (Image via thelipsticknarratives.com)

Vital Proteins initiated a voluntary recall of its Collagen Peptide supplements in response to the potential foreign material contamination issue. The affected products have batch code 30095993HA, with a best-by date of 01-09-2028. If you have a 24-ounce canister of Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides with this batch code and best-by date, it is advised not to consume the supplement and to dispose of it immediately.

Costco customers who purchased the affected product can also return it to Costco for a full refund. For further assistance, customers can contact Vital Proteins' Customer Advocacy Team at 313-887-0668, Monday through Friday between 9 am and 5 pm Central Time.

Collagen peptides found in Vital Proteins Collagen Peptide supplements are popular among individuals seeking to support their skin, hair, nails, and overall well-being. However, it is crucial to remain aware of potential issues that may arise with any product.

The voluntary recall of Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides due to potential foreign material contamination serves as a reminder of the importance of quality control and consumer safety. By promptly addressing such issues and providing clear instructions to consumers, companies can mitigate potential risks and prioritize the well-being of their customers.

Poll : 0 votes