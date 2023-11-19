Vitamin C for colds: Is it effective?

Vitamin C for colds is a common cure heard everywhere. While apples keep the doctors away, oranges bring you Vitamin C.

But traditionally it is believed that Vitamin C for colds is an effective remedy. But is Vitamin C for colds a win-win battle? Does this mean your orange juice is your secret fighter against cold? Are your strawberries the guardian angel? Let’s find out.

What is Vitamin C?

(Image via Pexels/Engin Akyurt)

Let’s talk about Vitamin C or ascorbic acid, a micronutrient, which is a water-soluble vitamin and an essential dietary nutrient involved in the repair of tissue during the formation of collagen. It also functions as an antioxidant that neutralizes harmful free radicals.

Vitamin C cannot be actively produced by mammals as opposed to plants. Vitamin C garnered a major reputation for being effective in the treatment of scurvy, a deadly disease that majorly killed sailors during old times.

Vitamin C can be naturally found highest in food items such as:

1) Citrus fruits (oranges, strawberries)

2) Leafy veggies

3) Bell peppers

4) Guavas

Does Vitamin C prevent colds?

(Image via Pexels/cotton-bro studio) (Image via Pexels/Tima Miroshnichenko)

It has been traditionally believed that regular use of supplements could lessen a common cold duration. Before Vitamin C for colds was medically discovered, our ancestors and generational parents believed in certain fruits that help battle the common cold.

Vitamin C, which was officially discovered by Albert Szent-Györgyi and won him the Nobel in 1937, became a rabble-rouser for its traditional view as a protective agent against the cold. This allowed extensive studies on Vitamin C, especially the 1945 placebo-controlled trials.

The topic again became popular with Linus Pauling, a double Nobel laureate, whose best-seller book in 1970, “Vitamin C and the Common Cold”, advocated the concept of “Vitamin overdose" to strengthen immunity and Vitamin C for colds as an effective treatment. Pauling theorized the evolutionary inability of mammals to produce Vitamin C that can be solved by daily dietary intake.

Pauling in his book and other works advocated having 1 gm of Vitamin C every day for colds and other ailments. But this was followed by ground research that denied Vitamin C providing any effective changes against the common cold.

So, no, Vitamin C does not help treat the common cold. This remained a tradition against science that Pauling defended till the end.

Can Vitamin C for colds be an effective treatment?

(Image via Pexels/ burak kostak)

Vitamin C does not decrease the frequency of colds in the general population, but it has halved the frequency in people under heavy short-term physical stress. This was supported by 1970s publications of reviews that all concluded that Vitamin C for colds is not an effective treatment.

The primary study conducted showed that no significant effect was produced with a high dose of Vitamin C in people to work against the common cold. So, the myth has been declared wrong.

Vitamin C does not actively help against colds but a balanced intake helps build immunity in individuals. So, in simple terms, Vitamin C is effective in halving the cold duration, which is beneficial as a precaution but no active change is shown to produce in people who were given Vitamin C overdose while going through a cold.

How much Vitamin C to take per day when sick?

(Image via Pexels/Dids .)

No certified amount is prescribed by experts to ingest Vitamin C as a remedy for colds. Even the Cochrane review deems that one gram per day or more of Vitamin C does not affect the common cold in general.

However, in trials with participants who were under heavy short-term physical stress— marathon runners, sprinters, skiers, and soldiers, daily Vitamin C intake helped reduce the cold frequency by half. The same review also reported that for people who took Vitamin C regularly as opposed to those who didn’t, the cold duration was shortened by 8% in those adults and by 14% in children.

So, there remains a good ray of hope. Here is a list below of recommended Vitamin C intake.

RDA recommendation for Vitamin C:

Men- 90 mg daily

Women- 75 mg daily (for pregnant and lactating women, 85 to 90 mg daily)

UL for vitamin C: 2000 mg daily

(>2000 mg can lead to diarrhea)

Yes, while Vitamin C undoubtedly works a miracle component in building good immunity hence avoiding catching colds frequently, but it is not a prescribed substance to treat colds. There is no proof.

While not the best item, it nevertheless is a great addition to your diet. A good orange on the go is always a great way to build a healthy immunity system and prevent colds.