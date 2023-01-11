Vitamin K Benefits, Sources and Side Effects

One of the more important nutrients in food, vitamin K has many benefits that the body absolutely cannot do without. Did you know that this essential vitamin plays a crucial role in blood clotting?

Vitamin K is a group of fat-soluble vitamins that play an important role in the body. Some vitamin K benefits are that it helps in quicker blood clotting, regulation of calcium in the body, and bone metabolism.

What does Vitamin K do?

Vitamin K is made up of two different forms of the same nutrient, called vitamin K1 and vitamin K2.

Vitamin K1, the main dietary form also known as phylloquinone, is a plant-based vitamin that's primarily found in dark, leafy green vegetables, and other plant-based foods. However, the K1 compound only performs all of vitamin K's duties once it enters the body.

Vitamin K is essential in the production of prothrombin, a protein and clotting factor essential for blood clotting and bone metabolism. Although severe deficiencies are uncommon, it can lengthen the time it takes for blood to clot, which can cause hemorrhaging and excessive bleeding.

What are Some Common Vitamin K Benefits?

There are many vitamin K benefits that can help the body in various ways. Check them out below.

Some common benefits are as follows:

Promotes Bone Health

Sufficient intake of vitamin K can improve bone health (Image via Pexels/Anastasia Shuraeva)

One of the most important vitamin K benefits is that it can help maintain better bone health. Osteoporosis is a disease that results from bone loss and is most common in postmenopausal women. Spinal deformity, bone fragility, and bone pain are all potential manifestations of osteoporosis.

Bone mass begins to decline in humans between the age of 20 and 30. After this point, bone density begins to decrease. This is the age when bone strength and density are at their peak. When estrogen levels decline, bone loss occurs in postmenopausal women.

There's a correlation between a low intake of vitamin K and bone loss. Vitamin K can improve bone density and reduce the occurrence of fractures. Hence, a good intake of this vitamin through diet can improve health.

Regulates Blood Clotting

Vitamin K also plays a crucial role in controlling blood clotting. That's because it's essential to the fusion of prothrombin. When an injury causes a rupture in a blood vessel, clotting occurs naturally.

The molecules that trigger clotting are constantly moving around in the body. The job of vitamin K is to shuttle calcium around the body, which it does to control blood clotting.

Improvements in myelodysplastic syndrome, a blood disorder, have been observed with vitamin K2 treatment.

Reduces Excessive Menstrual Flow

Vitamin K can help to reduce excessive menstrual flow (Image via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

Excessive menstrual flow can be caused by a number of factors, and vitamin K deficiency is one of them. Supplementation with vitamin K can help control bleeding by decreasing the volume of blood leaving the body during menstruation.

May Relieve Nausea During Pregnancy

Women who experience severe morning sickness or vomiting during their pregnancy often have insufficient vitamin K levels. Pregnant women can alleviate these symptoms by taking this vitamin supplement.

What Foods have Vitamin K?

Foods like kale and Swiss chard, which are dark green and leafy, are rich sources of vitamin K1. You can easily avail all Vitamin K benefits by including more fruits and leady greens in your diet.

Besides meat, dairy, eggs, and the Japanese fermented soy bean food called natto are all good foods to get your menanoquines (K2). Here are some examples of vitamin K-rich foods:

Parsley

Boiled collard greens

Natto

Raw spinach

Soybean oil, grapes, and hard-boiled eggs have lower amounts.

Vitamin K2 Side Effects

As of now, there's no known safe vitamin K dose. Vitamin K-containing foods almost never cause toxicity. However, toxicity can occur when taking any supplement.

Blood thinners, anticonvulsants, antibiotics, cholesterol-lowering drugs, and weight-loss drugs are some of the many commonly used medications that vitamin K can interact with.

Although there're many important vitamin K benefits, you should consult with your physician before taking a vitamin K supplement, as most people are not deficient in the vitamin. Also, fluctuating levels of vitamin K can be potentially dangerous.

