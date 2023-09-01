Wabi-sabi: The lesser-known Japanese mantra to help you embrace imperfection

Defining the age-old Wabi-sabi philosophy can be a challenge, but at its core, it can be understood as "rustic simplicity" or "understated elegance" with a focus on a less-is-more approach and finding pleasure in imperfections.

This concept can easily be applied to everyday life, offering a much-needed respite from the relentless pursuit of perfection in possessions, relationships and achievements that often leads to stress, anxiety, depression,and hasty judgments.

In Japanese culture, Wabi-sabi can be observed in various aspects, like art, architecture and tea ceremonies. For example, in the art of pottery, this concept is reflected in the appreciation of asymmetry, cracks and glaze variations.

Instead of considering these flaws, they're seen as unique characteristics that enhance the beauty and authenticity of the piece. Traditional Japanese architecture uses natural materials and incorporates imperfections, like exposed wood grain or uneven surfaces.

How can we incorporate Wabi-sabi philosophy in our life?

1) Letting go of the idea of perfection

The quest for perfectionism can ruin mental health (Image via Unsplash/Masaaki Komori)

One way is by embracing imperfection and letting go of the pursuit of perfection. In a world that constantly pressures us to be flawless, wabi-sabi offers an alternative perspective.

It encourages us to see the beauty in the minor flaws and quirks that make us who we are. By accepting our imperfections, we free ourselves from the burden of unrealistic expectations and find peace in our authenticity.

2) Spending more time in nature

Reconnecting with nature (Image via Unsplash/Zac Dooley)

Another way to practice this philosophy is by reconnecting with nature and appreciating its simplicity. In our busy life, we often overlook the beauty and serenity that nature provides.

Taking the time to observe a flower in bloom or feel the touch of a gentle breeze can bring us back to the present moment and remind us of the natural cycles of growth and decay.

By immersing ourselves in nature's simplicity, we can find a sense of calm and discover the beauty in the ordinary.

3) Letting go of the material desires

Less of materialistic desire (Image via Unsplash/Riho Kitagawa)

Wabi-sabi also encourages us to let go of materialistic desires and find contentment in what we have. In a consumer-driven society, we're constantly bombarded with messages that tell us we need more to be happy.

This Japanese mantra challenges this notion by reminding us to appreciate the objects we own, recognizing the stories and experiences they hold. Whether it's a worn-out book that has been cherished over the years or a handmade item that carries the mark of its creator, every object has a history and unique beauty that wabi-sabi teaches us to appreciate.

4) Savouring the present moment

Slow down, and enjoy the present moment (Image via Pexels/Cottonbro studio)

Wabi-sabi also invites us to slow down and savor the present moment. In a fast-paced world where everything moves quickly, we often forget to pause and truly experience life.

By practicing mindfulness and being fully present in our daily activities, we can cultivate a deeper appreciation for the simple pleasures that surround us.

Whether it's enjoying a cup of tea, relishing a home-cooked meal or spending quality time with loved ones, this simple philosophy teaches us to find joy in the present moment and embrace the imperfections that come with it.

The Japanese philosophy of Wabi-sabi teaches us to accept imperfection, find beauty in the unplanned and embrace what we already have.

By letting go of the pursuit of perfection, reconnecting with nature, appreciating what we already have and savoring the present moment, we can incorporate this philosophy in our life.