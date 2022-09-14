Want to build body like Thor? Chris Hemsworth shared his 50-rep core workout

Chris Hemsworth has been getting bigger and bigger, and he is showing no signs of slowing down.

The Australian superstar recently packed on some more muscle, adding to his already phenomenal physique, to get massive for the latest Thor: Love and Thunder. It features perhaps the greatest physique Hemsworth has ever donned to date. Like a fine wine, his physique seems to get better with time.

The actor-turned-entrepreneur recently ventured out into the business realm, with an app featuring him as the focal point. Centr, the fitness app, is designed to help people stay fit and healthy despite their busy schedules.

All the exercises seem to be some of Hemsworth's personal favorites, with some being personally approved by the actor. He debuted his new app with a no-equipment workout atop a naval ship straight out of Top Gun.

Hemsworth recently shared a crazy 50-rep core workout to help his fans get or attempt to get a six-pack like the God of Thunder himself.

Chris Hemsworth's 50-rep Core Workout

In his latest fitness video, Chris Hemsworth was atop a naval vessel. This time, he focused on his core instead of HIIT. His 50-rep challenge consists of the following exercises:

Bird Dog - 10 reps

Bicycle Sit Ups - 10 reps

Alternating Supermans - 10 reps

Scissor Kicks - 10 reps

Butterfly Sit Up - 10 reps

Medicine Ball Crunch - 10 reps

Crunch - 10 reps

Flutter Kicks - 10 reps

Hemsworth recommends taking a 60-second break between sets to rest up and prepare yourself for the onslaught of core workouts to follow.

The general premise of the challenge is to do five megasets, where you would do each exercise in quick succession without any breaks and repeat that for five sets. Working in short bursts of intensity can greatly spike up your heart rate and make your body burn calories at a faster speed. That makes it a great and quick option for those looking to get results faster.

What's more is that this workout isn't time-consuming at all. As no rest is permitted between exercises, it saves a few extra break minutes. Moreover, as there's only a minute of downtime to be had between sets, that forces one to work faster and more efficiently to end their workout.

That makes the aforementioned workout a viable option for busy people with fast-paced lives, something that seems to be the central point of Hemsworth's Centr app. The app focuses on helping people get quick, timely and pocket-friendly exercises.

The best part about Chris Hemsworth's series of workouts, including this one, is that they train the entire muscular region. This routine can allow you to target the entire core region. The flutters engage the midsection, while the scissors train the obliques and lower abs.

Takeaway

What makes Chris Hemsworth's new series of workouts so great is the accessibility and convenience factor.

Instead of intense bodybuilding workouts, like one would expect from the megastar, borderline-bodybuilder, these routines feature little to no equipment and forces you to work with what you've got: yourself.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like Chris Hemsworth's 50-rep ab workout? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav