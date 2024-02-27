Want to do a lung detox? Here are 7 ways to clean your lungs

If you’re a smoker or are exposed to pollutants, because of the effects of industrialization, then lung detox comes into play. Lungs are an essential part of the body and help us to breathe, by bringing in oxygen and sending out carbon dioxide. It thus makes it important for us to cleanse or detox them, from time to time, if we suffer from breathing difficulties.

Most of the time, lungs self-cleanse themselves, however, we still need to make sure that we keep them in check, to stay away from asthma, bronchitis, or anything of that sort. You can make some lifestyle changes, exercise, or even detox your lungs with natural remedies.

Let us now find out more about how to detox lungs and what are the best ways to follow, to get clean lungs.

How to perform lung detox?

Essentials:

1. Getting an air purifier

In recent times, the quality of air has degraded especially in metro cities because of massive developments and industrialization. Even in our houses, the air we breathe can have pollutants and invisible dust particles, thereby making it essential to get an air purifier for your homes. It is an important piece of equipment to invest in if you are looking for better lung health, for yourself and your family.

2. Staying active

When you run, cycle, or do any form of cardio exercise, you have rapid breathing, which can boost the oxygen level supply to all your organs, thereby getting the CO2 out of your system. Your body learns to get more oxygen and produce less carbon dioxide, which can keep the lungs healthy and clean. So keep exercising to stay fit and breathe healthy, as exercising will help you to increase your lung capacity.

3. Going to a hill station

We often visit hilly regions, where the air is fresh, there is plenty of greenery and less pollution. This can be better not only for your mental health but also for your lungs, as the tissues in your lungs can expand once they get fueled with plenty of fresh air. So taking a break from work and visiting an isolated place with less pollution can help your lungs heal short-term.

4. Quit smoking

Smoking or inhaling harmful substances can harm all your organs, cause inflammation, and increase the chances of cancer, as the fumes coming out from a vape or a cigarette are toxic and carcinogenic. Stop immediately, and you will feel better as your lungs will start healing minutes after you ash your last cigarette.

This habit of yours can also harm people next to you as they inhale the passive smoke, which is considered more harmful. So stop and save yourselves and the people around you.

5. Use a mask

When you go out to a work site or are traveling, consider wearing a mask. It covers your nose and mouth. Not only will it save you from viruses like COVID-19 but it will also help you avoid breathing the pollutants in the air, which cause lung damage.

Make it a habit to use an N95, especially in metro cities or construction areas, where there are a lot of particles in the air, not visible to the naked eye, which can lead to lung damage and dust allergies.

6. Drink herbal teas

Drinking chamomile or ginger tea at home can help in lung detox. All you need is some hot water, honey, and tea leaves. Make it a habit to have a cup or two daily, instead of consuming carbonated or aerated beverages. Other than lung detox, they have several ingredients, which can have positive effects on your health.

7. Eat vegetables and leafy greens

Kale, broccoli, or other leafy greens, that are rich in antioxidants can help to detox the lungs, as they contain chlorophyll, which can flush away all the toxic substances from your body and improve lung function. You can also start eating anti-inflammatory foods, to reduce any kind of lung or respiratory infection, which is affecting your breathing.

No remedy can perform lung detox overnight, so be patient, maintain a decent lifestyle, and cut down on anything that can compromise your lung health. Stay indoors as much as you can, practice deep breathing exercises, and try the above-mentioned remedies, to have healthy and well-functioning lungs to enjoy every breath you take.