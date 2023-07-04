WATCH: Man Severely Wounded After Police Lets Dog Loose On Handcuffed Man

A video is going viral on Twitter where a Police dog is seen attacking a handcuffed man brutally. This clip has made everyone furious and people are coming up with different opinions.

This is not the first time that Police dog attacks have come into sight. But such incidents create a rift among the common people as they put the question of whether or not Police dogs should be in action.

Did the Video Show Police Let Dog Loose?

The video was posted on July 1 by the account @NoCapFights, captioned - “Cop can’t control his dog..”

It can be seen in the video that the handcuffed man is lying on the ground and the police dog is hounding him, leaving him severely injured.

Here’s the video:

If you look clearly, you can see that the dog has the man’s arm in between its teeth. As the man is lying on the ground handcuffed, so he is unable to do much on his own. He is not in the position to let go of his arm from the dog.

A cop can be seen trying to rescue the handcuffed man from the dog. He is holding the dog tightly and pulling it hard toward himself.

The man can be heard yelling out of pain. Then two other police officers can be seen arriving at the spot before trying to hold the handcuffed man still.

However, the clip is short, some people are questioning why the cops are holding the man down. Others are wondering how the handcuffed man and the dog get into this position.

Are dog bites dangerous?

Well, obviously dog bites are dangerous. Here are some potential risks associated with dog bites:

1) Infection

Bacteria can enter the wound from a dog bite, increasing the likelihood of an infection. Staphylococcus aureus, Streptococcus species, and Pasteurella species are typical microorganisms connected to dog bites. Cellulitis, an infection of the skin, abscesses, or, in the most severe circumstances, systemic infections like sepsis, can result from infections.

2) Rabies

Dog bites can spread the rabies virus, which is a very uncommon disease. Once symptoms arise, rabies, a virus that attacks the central nervous system, is almost invariably fatal. The possibility of rabies transmission necessitates immediate medical attention.

3) Emotional trauma

Dog bites can have psychological and emotional repercussions, particularly for children or people who already have phobias or fears of dogs. In some circumstances, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) might manifest, causing ongoing distress and worry.

How People Have Reacted to the Police Dog Video?

People have reacted differently to the video. A Twitter user @moozement said:

“I still don't understand why two cops decided to hold down a man who's already in cuffs on the ground, instead of going for the damn dog that's clearly out of control & hurting this man???”

Another tweet from @PaperRoutReese read:

“Definitely had no control over the dog. Especially seeing he was already cuffed.”

While some Twitter users wrote about the lawsuit against the Police officers, some were of the opinion that the handcuffed man must have done something really wrong and illegal to get into this position.

What do you think about this? Tell us in the comments.

