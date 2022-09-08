6 Ways Pets Improve Your Mental Health

For centuries, people have found love and companionship in pets. This bond has only grown stronger. With time, animals were domesticated or brought indoors and have now become a part of millions of families worldwide. Society has just begun to recognize the intellect and soothing influence pets can have on pet owners.

Many individuals remember their childhood pets with nostalgia. Having a pet can improve a child's mental health while also teaching them empathy and responsibility. Pet ownership has benefits for people of all ages, including senior citizens.

According to studies, dogs can provide seniors with a sense of purpose and aid in their recovery from major physical issues. The devotion and company of dogs can save lives.

How Pets Can Improve Mental Health

Countless studies have revealed that pets can be a tremendous source of solace and inspiration.

They can help us live psychologically healthier lives, demonstrating the irrefutable positive association between pets and mental health. It's no surprise that dogs have such a positive impact on our welfare, as they give an everlasting affection and company.

A study found that, regardless of their age, 95% of pet owners consider their animal to be a member of their family. It stands to reason that pets and mental welfare go hand in hand, as pets bring joy to children, adolescents, adults, and the elderly alike.

On that note, here's a look at six ways pets can improve our quality of life and health:

1) Encourage Activeness

Having a pet, especially a newborn, is like welcoming a baby, as it takes a lot of work and effort.

Having larger animals, such as dogs and horses, can keep you active in your day-to-day life. Exercise or any physical activity releases chemicals called neurotransmitters in the brain. The receptors in the brain react to these chemicals and trigger certain reactions and perceptions, such as an elevated mood.

Pet owners are more likely to get the recommended amount of exercise, which can help reduce blood pressure, improve mood, and reduce anxiety.

2) Reduce Stress

Pets typically have cool, collected personalities that can help their owners relax. Everyone experiences stress in their daily life. Stress can have an impact on the body's physical and mental health. It can result in cardiac issues, excessive blood pressure, and even insomnia.

According to experts, simply touching an animal, especially a pet, can stimulate the body's synthesis of dopamine, a brain chemical that promotes happiness and relaxation.

Anxiety and stress are closely related. Pets can lessen both by helping you focus on the present rather than the past or future.

3) Reason to Get Out of Bed

Pets provide a reason for you to wake up every day. (Photo via Pexels/Pixabay)

Your dog will pull your hair, or your cat will pounce on you to remind you that its either feeding time, or they need to go out for a walk.

If you are going through depression, it can be difficult to even get out of bed because of lack of motivation. By feeding your pet or walking them, you may feel like you have done something productive in the day.

Even if it may not make a big difference in your day, it makes a huge impact on your pet's life by caring for them and spending some time together.

4) Reduce Loneliness

Have you met a pet mom/dad? (Photo via Pexels/Helena Lopes)

Pets are our friends; they can always make us feel loved and appreciated. Pets are eager to love you and receive your affection, no matter where you are in life. How much money you make, where you live, or what you do are irrelevant for them. They simply adore you.

Love and the yearning to be loved is a basic and fundamental human instinct. Pets offer boundless affection that helps people deal with stress, loneliness, melancholiness, and other negative emotions. With their companion animals, people can communicate, interact, and cuddle.

This is one reason why a large number of pet adoptions happened during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. A Malaysian research in2021 found that having pets appeared to improve both mental health and well-being.

5) Enhance Self-esteem

A pet will not judge you for who you are. (Photo via Pexels/Tranmautritam)

In a study, 217 participants provided information about their psychological health, personality, and attachment style. Pet owners were generally happier, healthier, and more stable than non-owners.

Fifty-sex dog owners participated in another experiment. Researchers looked at how pet owners felt about their animals and also gauged their level of well-being. One set of respondents claimed that having a dog improved their sense of purpose, self-worth, and belonging. Compared to other individuals, these participants had a greater overall well-being.

6) Boost Social Connection

Pets form basis for social connection as well. (Photo via Pexels/Anna Galimova)

Walking your pets or going outside with your pets can lead to interactions with other pet owners. Having a pet also relieves social anxiety by providing a neutral conversation starter.

Cats and dogs have an unwavering love for their owners. For instance, pets don't care how well teenagers perform in a test. Additionally, they don't evaluate teenagers based on their social or physical prowess. Simply said, they are pleased to see their owners, and no matter what, they want to hang out with them.

The benefits of this kind of unwavering devotion extend to mental wellness too. Dopamine, a neurotransmitter crucial to experiencing pleasure, is stimulated in the brain, as a result.

Takeaway

Now that you know the many physiological and psychological benefits of bonding with a pet, you might be encouraged to spend time practicing mindfulness with yours or finding a pet that suits, soothes, and rejuvenates you.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology

