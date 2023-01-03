Ways to Remove Facial Hair

Unwanted facial hair can be a messy affair you didn't sign up for. Nowadays, most women suffer from unwanted facial hair that's brought on mainly by unbalanced hormones.

It's important to know that everyone, including women, has some amount of facial hair which is completely normal. However, sometimes due to unbalanced hormones, this hair can grow thicker and become a problem when you wish to apply make up.

If you wish to remove your facial hair, there are many ways to do so. Below, we will discuss some easy ways to remove unwanted facial hair.

Facial hair removal for women

If facial hair is bothering you, try these solutions:

1) Shaving

Shaving is one of easiest face hair removal methods that can be done at home. (Image via Pexels/Sora Shimazaki)

Among the quickest and most hassle-free methods of hair removal, shaving is one of the easiest ways of facial hair removal for women.

Both electric and disposable shavers have blades designed to lift hair from the skin's surface and sever it. Though noticeable, the effects won't last forever. You can expect your face to be hair-free for about three days before you will need to shave again.

Even though this technique poses little risk, ingrown hairs are a possible consequence of shaving. These bumps appear when hair grows back into the skin. The condition of an ingrown hair typically improves on its own within a few days.

2) Tweezing

The effects of tweezing are longer lasting than other hair removal techniques. (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Tweezing is an easy and inexpensive option for those who don't wish to wax or shave their facial hair. To avoid cutting off hair follicles, tweezers are used to pluck it out by its roots.

Any facial hair can be removed with tweezers. That's particularly helpful for defining and filling in eyebrows. Tweezing usually lasts for a longer duration than shaving, anywhere from three to eight weeks. The act of tweezing can be slightly uncomfortable, but it's rarely painful. Applying ice to an area of pain can help reduce swelling and redness.

It's important to keep your tweezers clean by wiping them down with alcohol before and after use. Ingrown hairs can be caused by tweezing in the same way they can be caused by shaving.

Check out these face moisturizers for your skin type in 2023.

3) Epilation

Epilation is a better and longer-lasting option for removing facial hair, which can eliminate hair for up to four weeks. Epilators are a cross between a tweezer and a razor.

Epilators can permanently remove facial hair, as they grab multiple hairs at once and yank them out by the root. It takes more time for hair to grow out after being cut from the root. Hair can sometimes grow back softer and finer after being epilated. The visibility of strands may fade over time.

When using an epilator, there's no need to exfoliate the skin beforehand. To soften the skin and lessen the likelihood of ingrown hair, though, exfoliating a couple of days beforehand is recommended.

4) Depilatory Creams

Depilatory creams are a painless method of hair removal. (Image via Pexels/Cottonbro Studio)

You can also use depilatory creams to get rid of unwanted facial hair. The effects of these creams can sometimes be more long-lasting than those of shaving, and they may be less expensive than waxing.

Chemicals like sodium, titanium dioxide, and barium sulphide found in these creams dissolve hair proteins, making the removal simple. There's a chance of an allergic reaction, even though these ingredients are generally safe.

If you've never used depilatory cream before, it's a good idea to perform a patch test on a small area of skin before using the full-strength version. Redness, bumps, and itching are all symptoms of an allergic reaction. Do a patch test, and wait at least 24 hours before applying the cream to your face.

5) Threading

Threading is one of the best facial hair removal methods (Image via Pexels/Antoni Shkraba)

Threading can also be used to remove hair from the upper lip, side of the face, and chin, and to shape the eyebrows. With the help of a thread, unwanted hairs are twisted and pulled out of the follicle. The results may be longer-lasting than those of shaving or tweezing, and you won't have to worry about ingrown hairs.

There're no chemicals used during threading. There's aslo no danger of a skin reaction, but you may feel some discomfort as your hair is plucked out of its follicles.

Ask your technician to apply numbing cream to your face, or use a warm compress afterwards to ease the discomfort. Finding a skilled cosmetologist or aesthetician is essential for this method of hair removal.

Takeaway

The aforementioned methods of facial hair removal for women are generally safe to employ, but you should pick the method that's best for you. If you're interested in skincare, check out these natural home remedies for blemish-free skin.

Poll : 0 votes