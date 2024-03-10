We are living in the betterment burnout era: Here is how to tell

We live in an era where being good is not enough, you need to be the best. Betterment burnout is upon us, and it's not just a catchphrase but something that runs deeper in society.

We live in an age, where making the most of every moment is essential for you to be in the race. You may wonder: If self-improvement is the way to go, how can it be bad for us?

You are right, self-improvement is good for us and is often essential. However, what happens when it ends up becoming a relentless pursuit, and we still don't feel good about ourselves?

What if we make the best of every moment and yet feel unworthy? What if we achieve all our professional goals and continue to feel unproductive? These are some questions that may pop in your head if you have betterment burnout.

What is betterment burnout? How can you spot it?

Is becoming better taking a toll on your emotional health? (Image via Pexels/Antoni Shkraba Production)

Betterment burnout is emotional and cognitive exhaustion that stems from a rentless pursuit of becoming better.

Social media is flooded with fitness videos, of how to become rich and smarter, and perhaps the most popular: being the most productive. As much as these trends and videos are important, they are often determined by standards of unhealthy perfectionism.

Yes, you may have it all, but are you happy? Unfortunately, there's an element of unhealthy perfectionism that we don't recognize. When we achieve a standard of perfection, we are likely to experience temporary happiness.

However, this standard automatically adjusts to a higher one and we continue the chase again.

Is there a way to manage betterment burnout?

Is there a way to manage this exhaustion? (Image via Pexels/Tara Winstead)

There's a difference between becoming 'perfect' and striving for a life that makes you happy.

While betterment burnout can sound like, "I should have been doing better", trying to strive for excellence sounds like, "I am trying to do my best at this moment." Here are some ways to feel better and resist the burnout syndrome:

Don't let your energy reserves run out, ensure that you take proper rest.

Spot the signs of decreasing motivation and fatigue. Ensure that you seek help when you need to.

Work with a mental health professional to reframe your personal standards of achievement

Engage in positive self-talk, and give yourself a quick pep talk when you feel you are not doing enough.

There are going to be people who call you 'lazy' if you don't grab every opportunity. There are also going to be people who call you out for not being 'flawless'.

Unfortunately, we do live in a world that's constantly dictated by these unrealistic standards. It comes down to you and how you choose to live. Try to imagine how you want to see yourself 10 years from now.

Additionally, would that person want you to be in the pits of betterment burnout or striving to be happier?

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

