What is the 22 Days Nutrition Programme Followed by Beyonce? Does It Work without Exercise?

Beyonce transformed into the body of her life to deliver a jaw-dropping performance at Coachella just months after giving birth.

To prepare for her Coachella performance, she followed the 22-Day Nutrition plan for 44 days, which included following the 22-Day Meal Planner. That was a huge success, allowing her to lose 20 pounds and drop over six percent of body fat. That’s no small feat considering she delivered twins only six months ago.

Beyonce wasn’t just training like crazy. She was also following a special diet in the 22 Days Nutrition eating plan by Borges to ramp herself up.

What’s the 22 Days Nutrition Programme Followed by Beyonce?

The 22 Days Nutrition was created by Beyonce's friend, trainer and exercise physiologist Marco Borges. The Hive is an exclusive online community where members can access tools and foods to empower everyone to become their healthiest self through proper nutrition.

The Beyonce-approved Nutrition Challenge is only 22 days long, but the singer went on the diet for 44 days before her legendary Coachella performance. The programme is based on the idea that it takes 21 days to form new habits, so by the 22nd day, followers realise they've created healthier eating habits.

It's a plant-based diet that cuts out bread, carbs, sugar, dairy, meat, fish and alcohol. Each day features a new plant-based meal.

What Kind of Meals the 22-Day Nutrition Programme Consists Of?

On day one of the diet, Borges recommends steel-cut oats for breakfast and suggests adding fresh fruit for flavour.

The programme tailors a meal plan to your tastes and lifestyle. When you sign up, you answer a series of questions about your culinary habits and preferences, including how much time you have to cook each day and your level of finesse in the kitchen. The software then creates a customised meal plan for you.

You can choose from several different plans:

the Family Plan, designed for families;

the 22 Day Revolution, which offers gluten- and soy-free recipes;

Beyoncé’s Kitchen: Beyoncé's Plan to Get in Shape for Coachella

and Performance Fuel, to fuel your regular sweat session.

Beyonce posted a sample of what she ate on the 22 Days diet, a plan she followed for 22 days in preparation for her event.

She had quinoa pudding with berries for breakfast; green salad with vegetables, hemp seed, and approved dressing for lunch, hummus and vegetables for a mid-afternoon snack and baked sweet potato with coconut oil, black beans and side salad for dinner. For dessert, she had raw brownie bites.

Does This Plan Work without Exercise?

Beyonce's bangin' Coachella bod didn’t just come from eating oatmeal. She also worked out every day. Borges recommends doing cardio for 30 to 45 mins every day and strength-training with weights.

To strike the perfect balance between eating healthy and optimum weight loss , working out for at least 30-45 minutes is essential when you are on a 22-day vegan journey.

Is the 22-Day Nutrition Programme For Everyone?

The 22-day vegan programme has created a lot of scepticism, debate and opinions. At first glance, it may seem confusing that how one can be on a diet without meat. However, the diet involves elimination diet, which focuses on eating more plant-based foods, reducing processed foods and eliminating dairy products.

To follow the 22-day nutrition programme, you'll need to see whether or not you can stick to the diet for at least two weeks. If you find that you can, there's no reason why you should not go ahead with it.

If you want to give the vegan diet a try, there's no harm in trying it out for two weeks. However, if you have any existing health issues, or are not completely comfortable with the idea of changing your lifestyle completely, it's recommended that you seek medical advice and make sure you've got your health covered before committing to this programme.

Exercise is important too – even if you are on a low calorie diet - as it can help you maintain muscle tone and burn away fat more efficiently.

