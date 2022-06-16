What is the 30-Day Squats Challenge? Basics and Benefits

A 30-day squat challenge, often known as a squat challenge, puts a lot of stress on your lower body.

Squats are popular for a reason: they're an all-in-one blitz for your glutes, thighs and core, which means you're gaining muscle all over your body in one amazing motion. However, there's no need to limit yourself to simple squats for the rest of your life.

Squats are easy to do and don't necessitate any additional equipment or space. To get the best results, keep note of your daily squat count, and concentrate on how to improve. That could be advantageous, as wellness activities such as these are excellent for countering a sedentary lifestyle.

How to do the 30-day squat challenge?

This challenge is not monotonous, as there is no need to limit yourself to simple squats. To keep you interested, you can try a variety of different squats.

Week 1:

You can concentrate on refining your form throughout the first week of the squat challenge. Squats done incorrectly squander valuable workout time and generate misplaced muscle memory, which can lead to hard-to-break poor habits.

Day 1: Squats Basics

Begin by standing shoulder-width apart and your arms joined in front of your chest, elbows slightly bent.

By engaging your core, driving your hips back and lowering your knees, you can squat down. After pausing at the bottom, push yourself to return to the starting position.

Day 2: Glute Kickback Squats

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Sit in a squat position with your hands clasped in front of your chest. Maintain your balance by keeping your weight on your heels.

Lift your left leg straight behind you to keep your hips square. Return to a normal squat stance by repeating on the opposing side.

Day 3: Combine the Basic Squat from Day 1 with the Kickback Squat from Day 2.

Do 15 reps of the basic squat.

Kickback Squats should be done 15 times.

Day 4: Repeat Day 3.

Day 5: Sumo squat

Standing with your feet slightly turned and wider than shoulder-width apart is a good place to start. Make a fist, and place it on your hips.

Squat down with your chest raised and your legs stretched out. Return to your starting point, which counts as one rep. Make 15 repetitions.

Day 6: Basic squats + sumo squats

20 Repetitions of basic squats

Attempt 20 sumo squat reps.

Day 7: Rest.

Week 2:

Day 8: Pulse squat + sumo squat

Standing with your feet wide apart, bend your knees to lower your body as if you were sitting.

Push up through your heels and toes to return to a standing position. When you reach the top of the exercise, squeeze your glutes, as well as your chest and abs.

Do 15 reps.

Day 9: Squat jump + basic squat

To jump as high as possible in your squat stance, use your arms and legs to press into your heels.

Squeeze your quadriceps and glutes as you leap, and land lightly. Make 15 repetitions.

Perform 20 reps of the Basic Squat.

Day 10: Sumo squat + toe raise

Stand with your feet two to three feet apart and your toes and knees turned out slightly. Maintain a seated position by keeping your chest up and bending your legs to lower your body.

Elevate yourself onto your tippy toes by pushing them up through your heels and toes when your thighs are parallel to the ground.

Squeeze your glutes at the top of the motion, and lower your heels. Make 20 repetitions.

Add 15 reps of sumo squat.

Day 11: Narrow squat

Start by standing slightly closer than shoulder-width apart, and turn your toes and knees out slightly.

Maintain a seated position by keeping your chest up and bending your legs to lower your body.

Once your thighs are parallel to the ground, push up with your heels and toes to return to your standing position. Squeeze your glutes as you approach the peak.

Day 12: Bulgarian squat

In a split stance, place your forward heel 2-4 feet in front of your back foot. Bend your knees slightly to maintain a neutral spine and a little bowed knee.

Squeeze your quadriceps as you lower your front leg till it becomes parallel to the floor.

Day 13: Basic squat + sumo squat + Bulgarian squat

Perform 25 basic squat repetitions.

Sumo squats are to be performed 25 times.

Bulgarian squats are to be performed 15 times.

Day 14: Rest.

Week 3:

Day 15: Dumbbell squat

In each hand, hold a dumbbell.

Maintain proper posture while performing weighted squats.

Perform 20 repetitions.

Day 16: Wall squat

Stand with your back against a wall, and squat while keeping your back in contact with the wall.

Hold for 30 to 60 seconds.

Day 17: Plie dumbbell squat

Complete a plie squat with one dumbbell positioned between your legs and both hands centred between your legs.

Rep 20 times.

Day 18: Walking squat

Begin in a squat stance with your knees lowered.

Maintain your lowered stance as you take four steps forward.

Take four steps back.

Return to a standing position, and repeat five more times.

Day 19: Wall squats with weights

Place a weight on your lap, and squat against the wall.

Hold for 30 to 60 seconds.

Day 20: Squat press

One dumbbell in each hand should be held at shoulder height.

Lower yourself into a squat position. Extend your arms over your head, and press the weights up as you lift.

As you return to a squat stance, lower the weights to shoulder height.

Rep 10–20 more times.

Day 21: Rest.

Week 4:

Day 22: Dumbbell squat with lift

Complete the dumbbell squat, but give yourself a boost at the end of the lifting phase to get your heels off the ground.

Rep 20 more times.

Day 23: Squat jump

This activity is used to warm up for the jump.

At the end of the lifting phase, do a squat and a rapid jump.

For this version, no weights are utilised.

Rep 10–20 more times.

Day 24: Knee tap squat

Complete a squat leap, but lift your knees high enough throughout the jump so that you can tap them with your hands.

Rep 10–20 times more.

Day 25: Dorothy squat

When your legs are in the air, complete a squat jump, and click your heels together.

Squat down with your knees bent.

Rep 10–20 more times.

Day 26: Box squat

To go to an elevated box or stair, do a front squat jump.

Rep 10–20 more times.

Day 27: Kickback squat

Complete a full squat, but as soon as the lifting phase is over, shift your weight to your left leg, and stretch your right foot back and off the floor, as if kicking the wall behind you.

Rep ten times on the right and ten on the left.

Day 28: Rest.

Day 29: Stair squat

Place one foot on the stair with your feet hip-distance apart (or a slightly elevated surface).

Complete ten squat reps in an unbalanced position, and repeat with the other foot lifted on the stair.

Day 30: Challenge yourself, and do the mixed-up squats.

LIVE POLL Q. Have you tried 30 day squat challenge? Yes, and loved it! No, not a fan 0 votes so far