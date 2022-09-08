What is 7-Day Total Body Workout Challenge?

Losing weight can be difficult. It can be annoying when you don't know which workouts to do. You don't need anything super fancy in terms of a routine, diet, or even equipment to get fitter and leaner. Sometimes, you need to shock your body to see better results.

The last thing you want in your fitness journey is monotony. Every once in a while, it's always beneficial to try something new to stir things up. As such, a certain workout has been making the rounds; it goes by the name the "7-Day Total Body Workout Challenge".

The essence of this workout is that you work out for seven consecutive days, with no days off. This could be an exciting experiment for those bored with their routine and may be something that could kickstart your weight loss quest.

Here is a rundown of how you can go about this challenge.

What's the 7-Day Total Body Workout Challenge?

The 7-day total body workout challenge is a new take on full body workouts. It's a novel concept and offers a fresh alternative to fitness exercises to break monotony.

There are a few rules to the 7-day total body workout:

One of the main rules of this challenge is to prioritize form over the amount of reps you do. It would be wise to control your reps, and make sure your body feels each and every single repetition. Challenge yourself: You should try to challenge yourself with a suitable rep range and weight level. Try and do as many reps as you can with a weight you feel is most suitable for you.

The Workout

Day One: Cardio

Your first day of the challenge will be focused on breaking a sweat with some cardio. You can try some HIIT-based workouts aimed at burning as many calories as possible.

Some of the heaviest hitters in this category include jumping rope, high knees, running, jumping jacks, and mountain climbers. You can superset these exercises with each other into one megaset for maximum effect. Doing all of them in quick succession without any breaks will bring your heart rate up, helping you burn as many calories as possible.

Day Two: Upper Body

For this workout, try using minimal or no equipment at all. Stick to using dumbbells or resistance bands so that you can make this as home-friendly as possible. Try push-ups, pull-ups, crunches, shoulder presses, bicep curls, and tricep extensions. These exercises are more than enough for your upper body workouts. You can superset these too. Try doing three to four sets of each exercise for the most optimal muscle growth.

Day Three: Lower Body

For the lower body, there are several exercises you can do without the use of weights. Try squats or one of its several variations: basic squats, cannonball squats, and split squats. You can also substitute any of these exercises for lunges, reverse lunges, or hanging leg raises.

Days 4-7

Over the next few days, simply repeat the aforementioned exercises. You can go for a jog on your next cardio day, or try lifting heavier weights for your next upper/lower workouts.

Takeaway

The 7-day total body workout challenge might be the answer to address your frustration with regular gym workouts.

These exercises are simple and can be done at home with little to no equipment.

