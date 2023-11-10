What is a 7-day water fast? Does it help with weight loss?

In the realm of health and wellness, various fasting techniques, such as a 7-day water fast, are getting popular. As the name implies, this strict fasting requires just consuming water for a whole week. Some water fasters allow very low-calorie drinks like black coffee, green or herbal teas, club soda, or any other non-caloric liquid throughout the fast.

Water fasts lasting a week are commonly observed for religious or spiritual purposes, but they can also be used as a weight loss or detoxifying strategy. Of course, fasting for a full week can be difficult and may not be appropriate for everyone, especially for those who have never fasted before.

But if you are looking to attempt a 7-day water fast, here’s all you need to know.

How to start with a 7-day water fast?

Prepare mentally for fasting. (Image via Pexels/ Adrienn)

Before embarking on your fasting journey, it is important to get ready mentally. Establish reasonable goals and think about using mindfulness or meditation techniques to reduce stress. Lower your daily caloric intake in the days preceding the fast to ease yourself into it. This can lessen the impact on your system of shock. Reduce portion sizes and meal frequency after removing processed foods from your diet.

Your main source of hydration during the 7-day water fast would be water. To stay hydrated, make sure you consume adequate water. Avoid consuming too much water, though, as this might cause electrolyte imbalances. As the fast progresses, observe how your body feels. If you feel extreme pain, lightheadedness, or any other worrisome symptoms, break your fast and visit a doctor.

Benefits of a 7-day water fast

Water fast is good for breaking bad heating habits. (Image via Unsplash/ CAmille Brodard)

Many people who are thinking about going on a 7-day water fast are primarily motivated to lose weight. When there is no food, the body uses its stored fat as energy, which causes the weight to drop significantly during the fast.

A 7-day water fast could help you break bad food habits and start over with healthier eating options.

Through the cellular process of autophagy, the body replaces unhealthy cells with new, healthy ones. It is thought that fasting, particularly for a long time like seven days, activates autophagy, which encourages cellular renewal and repair.

The body eventually goes into ketosis when on a water fast. When the body cannot get glucose from food, it begins to burn fat that has been stored as fuel, which produces ketones. Increased fat-burning and weight loss are frequently linked to this metabolic state.

How much weight can I lose on a 7-day water fast?

Water fast can help with weight loss. (Image via Pexels/ Cottonbro Studio)

A person's beginning weight, metabolism, degree of exercise, and unique body composition are just a few of the variables that affect how much weight they may lose on a seven-day water fast. A large portion of the weight loss that occurs in the early stages of a water fast is ascribed to the depletion of glycogen stores and the resulting water weight.

A 7-day water fast may have advantages, but it's important to proceed cautiously with this practice. Prolonged fasting carries several dangers and might not be appropriate for all individuals.

Here are some general considerations of water fasting:

Water weight: When you fast for the first few days, your body burns up its stored glycogen, which binds to water. You'll drop water weight once the glycogen stores are exhausted. Although the scale may noticeably drop as a result, this may not indicate fat reduction.

Caloric deficit: Since you are not consuming any calories during a seven-day water fast, this usually results in a considerable caloric deficit. The bulk of the weight loss resulting from this deficit is due to the body breaking down stored fat for energy.

Rehydration: Remember that water makes up part of the initial weight loss, and drinking water after the fast will cause some weight to return. This is a typical and anticipated step in the procedure.

Furthermore, there are other possible advantages of water fasting besides weight loss, such as cellular repair, enhanced insulin sensitivity, and mental clarity. Prioritizing your entire health and well-being is more important than obsessing about the number on the scale.

See a healthcare provider to be sure an extended fast is safe for your particular situation before beginning any fast, especially one that lasts seven days.