What is actinic keratosis? Causes and treatment of this skin condition

Actinic keratosis is a skin condition that often occurs on the face, lips, ears, forearms, scalp, neck, or the back of the hands. It is also known as solar keratosis and usually occurs in people over 40 years of age. In this condition, the skin becomes hard with a wartlike appearance.

It is believed that years of sun exposure causes this condition and there is a 5% to 10% chance of this condition turning into a type of skin cancer called squamous cell carcinoma. In this article, we bring you the symptoms, causes, and available treatment options available for actinic keratosis.

Actinic keratosis symptoms

This condition may vary in appearance from person to person. Commonly observed symptoms include:

Rough, dry, or scaly small patches of skin.

Hard, wartlike appearance might also be there in some cases.

Pink, red, or brown coloration of skin might also be observed.

An itching or burning sensation might be there. In some cases, bleeding or crusting might occur.

New patches might appear on sun-exposed areas.

Identification of these symptoms can help with early diagnosis and treatment. If you are not sure about the symptoms, consult a dermatologist for proper advice.

Actinic keratosis causes

The main cause of this skin disorder is sun exposure but certain risk factors can increase the susceptibility to sun damage. Some of the common risk factors are:

People with red or blond hair and blue or light-colored eyes have a higher risk of developing this disease.

People with existing sunburn.

Age older than 40.

Living in a sunny place.

People who work outdoors have a higher risk of getting actinic keratosis.

Weakened immune system.

People with these risk factors must avoid excess sun exposure to prevent this condition.

Actinic keratosis treatment

The common methods that are used to remove the affected skin patches are:

Freezing (cryotherapy): Actinic keratoses can be removed with liquid nitrogen. Applying liquid nitrogen causes blistering or peeling followed by the growth of new skin. Side effects of this treatment may include blisters, scarring, and infection in the affected area.

Actinic keratoses can be removed with liquid nitrogen. Applying liquid nitrogen causes blistering or peeling followed by the growth of new skin. Side effects of this treatment may include blisters, scarring, and infection in the affected area. Scraping (curettage): A device called a curet is used to scrape off damaged cells in the affected area. Electrosurgery might be required as well. Local anesthesia is given to the affected area in this procedure. Common side effects may include infection and scarring.

A device called a curet is used to scrape off damaged cells in the affected area. Electrosurgery might be required as well. Local anesthesia is given to the affected area in this procedure. Common side effects may include infection and scarring. Laser therapy: An ablative laser device is used to destroy the affected skin cells, thus promoting new cell growth. Scarring may occur in some cases.

An ablative laser device is used to destroy the affected skin cells, thus promoting new cell growth. Scarring may occur in some cases. Photodynamic therapy: Light-sensitive chemical solution is applied to the affected skin and then exposed to a special light that destroys the actinic keratosis. This procedure may cause inflammation in the affected area.

A dermatologist must be consulted to determine which procedure might work the best. Depending on the severity of the condition, your dermatologist will prescribe the treatment options accordingly.

How to remove actinic keratosis at home?

At-home prescription therapies include topical chemotherapy called 5-fluorouracil. It is available in brand names Carac, Efudex, Fluoroplex, and Tolak. Your dermatologist might prescribe these medications to be applied to the affected areas at home.

Topical nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) may also be proscribed by the doctor to be used at home for relief. Tirbanibulin ointment is also used for this condition. It has to be kept in mind that treating actinic keratosis without consulting a doctor might not be a good idea even at home. Using sunscreens is a good idea to prevent sun damage.

