What is Alpha-Gal syndrome? 5 symptoms to watch out for amidst rise in cases

Alpha-Gal syndrome (AGS) is a potentially life-threatening allergic reaction triggered by certain types of meat and animal products.

It's causing concern as the rate of Americans developing a rare meat allergy from tick bites is on the rise. According to new data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this alarming increase may have already impacted as many as 450,000 people

Alpha-Gal syndrome explained

AGS is caused by the saliva of the lone star tick (Amblyomma americanum), a species predominantly found in southern and eastern parts of the US. However, experts warn that the tick's range is expanding due to the effects of climate change, making it a concern for more regions.

What sets AGS apart from common food allergies, like peanuts or shellfish, is its delayed allergic reaction. Symptoms usually occur about 3-6 hours after exposure to the allergen. Foods that can cause AGS reactions include red meat (beef, pork, lamb), organ meats, gelatins and dairy products.

Alpha-Gal syndrome symptoms

Alpha-Gal Syndrome symptoms can range from moderate to severe. (Erik Karits/ Pexels)

Alpha-Gal Syndrome symptoms can range from moderate to severe and potentially life-threatening, depending on the individual. Here are five symptoms to watch out for:

Hives, itching or itchy, scaly skin: Hives and itching are common early indications of AGS. The affected area may become red, swollen and irritating.

Swelling of lips, face, tongue, throat or other body areas: Swelling in numerous body areas, particularly the lips, face and throat, can occur and cause breathing difficulties.

Wheezing or shortness of breath: Respiratory symptoms, like wheezing and shortness of breath, can signal a serious allergic reaction.

Stomach pain, diarrhea, upset stomach or vomiting: AGS can also produce gastrointestinal symptoms like stomach pain, diarrhea, upset stomach and vomiting.

Anaphylaxis: In severe cases, AGS can lead to anaphylaxis, a dangerous allergic reaction involving multiple organ systems that requires urgent medical attention. Anaphylaxis is a medical emergency and can be life-threatening if not treated promptly.

Does Alpha-Gal syndrome have a cure?

Currently, there's no cure for Alpha-Gal Syndrome. The primary treatment approach involves avoiding exposure to the allergen.

That means individuals diagnosed with AGS must eliminate or restrict the consumption of red meat and animal products made from mammals from their diet. In some cases, allergists may prescribe epinephrine auto-injectors for emergency use in case of severe reactions.

While research into potential treatments for AGS is ongoing, prevention remains the most effective strategy. Reducing the risk of tick bites is crucial for preventing the development of this meat allergy.

Experts recommend covering up when outdoors and conducting regular tick checks on the body. Tick bites can also transmit other dangerous illnesses, like Lyme disease, making tick bite prevention vital during warmer months.

Lone star tick range and expanding threat

As the lone star tick's range extends, more people may be exposed to the syndrome.(Erik Karits/Pexels)

The lone star tick's range has historically been concentrated in southern and eastern regions of the United States. However, climate change has facilitated its expansion into new areas, increasing the risk of tick bites and potential AGS cases in previously unaffected regions.

Climate change has altered the distribution and population dynamics of various tick species, including the lone star tick. Rising temperatures, changes in precipitation patterns and alterations in vegetation have all played a role in creating more favorable environments for tick proliferation and migration.

As the lone star tick expands its range, more people may be at risk of contracting Alpha-Gal syndrome. The ability of these ticks to transmit the allergy-inducing alpha-gal molecules through bites poses a significant health concern.

Therefore, it's essential for individuals residing or spending time in regions where lone star ticks are prevalent to take precautionary measures against tick bites.

Raising awareness and early diagnosis

Despite the increasing prevalence of Alpha-Gal syndrome, many medical professionals remain unaware or unfamiliar with the condition. A survey conducted among 1,500 doctors and health workers revealed that 42% of them had never heard of AGS, and only 5% felt confident in identifying the disease.

Raising awareness among healthcare providers and the general public is vital for early diagnosis and appropriate management of AGS cases. Educating individuals about the symptoms, potential triggers and preventive measures can help mitigate the impact of this rising health threat.

The escalating cases of Alpha-Gal syndrome highlight the importance of understanding tick-borne illnesses and their potential consequences on health.

As the lone star tick's range continues to expand due to climate change, the number of individuals affected by AGS may further increase. By promoting awareness, encouraging early diagnosis and implementing preventive measures, we can collectively combat the threat of AGS and protect public health.