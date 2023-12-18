Butter candles are the product of a trend that has been going viral on social media, with millions of users wanting to try this experimental food hack on their plates. The trend of videos making butter candles is generating massive reach among audiences, with just the term "butter candle" generating almost 57 million views on TikTok.

So, what are these butter candles actually, and are they good for your health? In this article, we will talk about butter candles, this innovation, and all the precautions you must take before starting to make one of your own.

What Are Butter Candles?

What are these candles? (Image via Pexels/Markus Spiske)

The arrival of new trends is very quick on social media, with them getting massive reach every single month. Butter candles are also a new kind of food innovation, that has gone viral on TikTok. Upon hearing its name "butter candles", the very first thing that comes to our mind is that, most probably, this is a new variant of scented candles added with a butter aroma. However, this is not the case.

Butter candles are edible candles which are made out of shaped butter or ghee in the form of candles, with a wick inside of it. You can light it up, and while it melts slowly, enjoy your food with its warm molten mix. A sea of users are posting their videos, sharing their recipes for making butter candles. However, experts say that there is a potential health hazard to it, and just a single mistake can turn it into a food-borne disease.

Are Butter Candles Safe To Eat?

Be careful while preparing it (Image via Pexels/ Los Muertos Crew)

Seeing the wild growth of this recent trend, experts have shown their concerns regarding this experimental food innovation, and its prime health hazard is the wick, which is coated inside of the candle. This is because, the wick which is commonly used in candles is very unfit for consumption, as most of them are made of cotton or wool, and some even have a metal core.

Hence, putting such a risky element inside of the candles can accidentally risk mixing these harmful elements with your food. This is why experts suggest always going for "edible wicks" which are made out of hemp and beeswax, that do not pose any potential threat to your health when consumed.

Edible wicks can be easily found in e-commerce stores or any kind of craft store, and they can be the best alternative ingredient in the recipe.

Butter Candles Recipe

Recipe for these edible candles (Image via Pexels/Matej Novosad)

One of the easiest ways to make butter candles is to first melt the butter, and then season it with flavors as per your taste, including garlic, oregano, paprika, etc. Then, put this melted butter into a paper cup while holding the double wick in the middle so it stays upright. Now, put the cup in the freezer for an hour, and you are ready to go!

Butter candles can be eaten with almost everything that you like to eat butter with, starting from a loaf of bread to bakeries and even fritters.

Experimental foods are always a very fun way to improve your culinary game while also tasting some of the most versatile cuisines in the world. Just being a bit careful with the ingredients, and knowing what we are putting in our food, can save us from several health hazards, while also letting us enjoy something new without any risks.