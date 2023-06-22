What Are the Different Types of Dandruff? How to Identify?

Although dandruff may appear to be a simple problem, there are different types of dandruff, each with its own specific traits and underlying causes. For dandruff to be effectively managed and treated, it is essential to identify its various forms.

Dandruff can be embarrassing and even interfere with your daily activities. It can also cause intense itching or flakes to start showing up on your clothing and make it nearly impossible for you to wear dark-colored clothing.

Identifying the types of dandruff may help you manage it better.

Different Types of Dandruff

There are four different types of dandruff, each one calling for a different approach to treatment. In other words, you want to know what's causing all that flaking before you go searching for remedies.

1) Dry dandruff

One of the most typical types of dandruff is called "pityriasis simplex," or dry dandruff. Its defining feature is white flakes that are tiny and easily shed from the scalp.

Dry dandruff is among the most common types of dandruff. (Image via Unsplash/ Niklas Hamann)

This kind of dandruff can be caused by dry skin, sensitivity to hair products, and environmental elements like cold temperatures. The best ways to treat dry dandruff include moisturizing the scalp, using gentle shampoos, and avoiding hot water when washing your hair.

Symptoms:

Dry and itchy scalp

The scalp may feel tight or sensitive

2) Oily dandruff

Oily dandruff, also known as "seborrheic dermatitis," emerges as bigger, yellowish flakes that are more likely to attach to the scalp and hair than dry dandruff.

Oily dandruff can be brought on by excessive oil production, an overabundance of the yeast-like fungus Malassezia, hormonal abnormalities, and stress. Regular scalp washing, eating a balanced diet, and using medicated shampoos with chemicals like zinc pyrithione or ketoconazole are all possible treatments.

Symptoms:

Greasy or oily scalp

Itchy and irritated scalp

Irritation and redness near the impacted areas

Even after regular cleaning, hair may still appear greasy or unwashed.

3) Mixed dandruff

Mixed dandruff is a combination of dry and oily dandruff in which sufferers exhibit signs of both. This may happen when hormonal imbalances or seasonal variations cause changes in the state of the scalp.

Mixed types of dandruff show symptoms of both oily and dry dandruff. (Image via Unsplash/ Brandi Redd)

Depending on the person's present scalp condition, managing mixed dandruff requires a specific approach combining dry and oily dandruff methods.

Symptoms:

Presence of both smaller, stickier white flakes and bigger, whiter flakes

Some regions of the scalp may feel dry while others may feel oily.

The degree of itching and discomfort can vary.

4) Fungal dandruff

A fungus infection is the root cause of fungal dandruff, commonly known as "tinea capitis" or scalp ringworm. Large, inflammatory areas appear on the scalp, along with extreme itching, redness, and other symptoms.

This kind of dandruff necessitates medical treatment, such as antifungal drugs recommended by a doctor.

Symptoms:

Affected areas experience hair loss

Broken or brittle hair in patches

5) Medical conditions and dandruff

Dandruff may occasionally be a sign of or a consequence of an underlying medical issue. Dandruff-like symptoms might be caused by autoimmune illnesses, psoriasis, or eczema.

Treatment option depends on the types of dandruff. (Image via Unsplash/ Velizar Ivanov)

In order to diagnose and treat the underlying illness as well as manage dandruff symptoms, it is imperative to seek medical advice.

Symptoms:

A scaly or raised patchy appearance on the scalp

Bruising and irritation

Flakes can also appear on the forehead or behind the ears.

There is no one treatment for dandruff. People can effectively control their dandruff by adopting focused measures by studying the traits and causes of the different types of dandruff.

To ensure an accurate diagnosis and the most suitable course of therapy, severe or chronic dandruff should be assessed by a healthcare practitioner.

