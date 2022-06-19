What Are Kettlebell Hammer Curls? Tips, Technique, Benefits and Common Mistakes

Building big biceps can seem exhausting and overwhelming, especially if you're working out extra hard and not seeing any results.

It may seem like you're trying everything in the book, but that may not be the case. Sometimes, switching things up and trying new exercises is exactly what your body needs. Think about daily life. Monotony is bad. Why should exercising be any different?

Your biceps need a break from the barbell curls and dumbbell curls now and then too. Kettlebell hammer curls offer the opportunity for you to try something new while still building muscle in your biceps. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to perform the exercise, along with the benefits.

Kettlebell Hammer Curls

Tips

Perform them at the end of your workout for high repetitions, and stay within the 12-20 rep range. That will allow you to include your forearms while also using your brachialis to pull the weight. The higher volume will allow you to wear out your biceps more, resulting in better arm growth

Keep your biceps squeezed and your forearms tight, as the weight distribution of the kettlebells might throw you off.

Technique

Grab a pair of kettlebells with a neutral grip

Place the kettlebells at your waist, by your side.

Tighten your biceps ,and engage your forearms.

Pull the kettlebells up towards you, remembering to stay tensed up.

Begin a slow, controlled negative, as you gently lower the weight back to the starting position.

Perform 12-20 reps.

Benefits

Convenience: Kettlebell Hammer Curls offer great convenience, as they require very limited equipment to be performed. That makes it an economical option for those working out at home, or people who wish to exercise with limited equipment. Kettlebells aren't a particularly sought-after piece of equipment in the gym, which means there'll always be a pair for you to use.

Brachialis Focus: Most bicep curl variations focus on the biceps brachii, the dominant portion of the bicep. However, that leaves the brachialis, a smaller but just as important part relatively untrained.

Kettlebell Hammer Curls add additional load on your brachialis, making it optimal for overall bicep growth and giving you a massive peak. That will help you grow well-rounded biceps that are not lagging in any department. The kettlebell hammer curl also allows you to engage your forearms more than most other bicep exercises, helping you do more with less.

Common Mistakes

Kettlebell Misuse: A common mistake that most people make is misusing the kettlebells. People are quick to grab the kettlebells with a standard supinated (palms facing upwards) grip. However, this exercise is best performed with a neutral grip. That adds additional load on your forearms, making it more challenging, increasing tension, which is conducive to overall bicep growth.

Hyper-extension: Another grave mistake most people make is the hyper-extension of their elbows. That not only exceeds your range of motion beyond the desired path but also engages your shoulders, taking the load off your biceps. Doing so reduces the tension on your arms, resulting in fewer gains. When performing this exercise, it's necessary to be mindful of your arm movement and range of motion.

Takeaway

Kettlebell Hammer Curls are just another weapon in your arsenal of bicep exercises. In times of monotony, it doesn't hurt to try something new.

When traditional bicep curls don't the job for you, it's wise to change things up, as that can prevent you from hitting a plateau.

