What Are Kettlebell Swings? Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

Kettlebell Swings are by far the most important kettlebell exercise, yet they're also one most people find quite challenging to master.

The deadlift movement pattern serves as the foundation for kettlebell swings, which work practically all the body's muscles, notably ones in the posterior chain, building a strong back and hips.

This exercise can be a good choice if you only have time for one workout. Your power production, muscle growth and work capacity will increase as a result of performing kettlebell swings. You can certainly find use for this exercise in pretty much any training you wish to undertake.

How to do kettlebell swings correctly?

You must be careful to use the proper technique and form when performing the Kettlebell swing workout, as it's a high-intensity weighted exercise.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to do Kettlebell swings with the correct technique:

A kettlebell should be placed on the ground approximately a foot in front of you while you stand with your legs shoulder-width apart.

Grab the kettlebell head with both hands while bending at the waist. Your torso should be roughly parallel to the ground and your palms towards your body.

Before beginning the workout, pull your shoulders back and down, and tighten your abdominals. Throughout the entire set, keep these form cues consistent.

Swing the kettlebell between your legs after picking it off the ground. While performing this motion, your knees should slightly flex.

Maintain a straight neck and a flat back.

To lift the kettlebell into the air, firmly drive your hips forward. Don't pull the kettlebell up; instead, use your arms to control it.

Your shoulders should be the highest point the kettlebell reaches.

Allow the kettlebell to pass through your legs as it swings back and forth.

Keep your core active to control the descent. Move smoothly and quickly into the next rep as the kettlebell descends.

Let it swing back across your legs to the last rep, and put it down on the ground in front of you.

Benefits of doing kettlebell swings regularly

Kettlebell swings have significant advantages for your fitness and health when performed in the appropriate form. Check out this list of benefits:

1) Full body workout

Kettlebell swings are one of the best exercises that activate your entire body. All your body's muscles, including your posterior chain, glutes, calves, hamstrings, and lower back, are strengthened by it.

2) Aid in weight loss

The fact that it is one of the greatest options for those looking to lose weight is among the most significant kettlebell swinging advantages.

Did you realise that this workout for losing weight works over 600 muscles? As many calories will be burned as a result. In doing so, fat is lost, and chronic diseases linked to obesity can be avoided.

3) Increasing power and strength

Kettlebell swinging is a great way to build power and strength. Your heart rate may also increase. As a result, the movement has a lot to offer, making it beneficial for those who wish to exercise as effectively as possible.

Common mistakes to avoid while doing kettlebell swings

To get the most out of Kettlebell swings, make sure you avoid the below mentioned mistakes. Doing so will also lower your chances of getting an injury:

1) Doing a squat

Your knees do a little bending, but they are only there for the ride. Consciously consider bending your hips during the workout rather than your knees. Remember not to lower down to a squat.

2) Using your arms

The kettlebell swing works the lower body rather than the shoulders. The kettlebell can only be swung using the motion created by your hips. The kettlebell is easier to control with your arms, but you shouldn't lift it yourself. Do a shoulder exercise if you want to tone your shoulders.

3) Not breathing along

The kettlebell swing is a great exercise for bettering your breathing technique because of its rhythmic nature. As the kettlebell descends, inhale deeply through your stomach, and exhale completely as the kettlebell swings.

LIVE POLL Q. Have you tried Kettlebell Swings? Yess!! No 0 votes so far