What Are Pelvic Tilts? Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits, and Common Mistakes

Pelvic tilts are an abdominal exercise that can be used to strengthen your core. This exercise engages your back and spinal region, alongside your entire pelvic area and core, to boost your lower body strength.

If you're seeking relief from back or hip pain, pelvic tilts are a great exercise to improve your lower body health. If you want to learn more about pelvic tilts, read this piece for some interesting tips and techniques that can help you get better at this exercise.

Pelvic Tilts: Tips, Technique, and More

Tips

Muscular Contraction: If you're new to pelvic thrusts, you'll need to contract every muscle to ensure you're doing it right. Remember to contract your core and glutes, as this will allow you to feel every rep and ensure that you're using the right muscles o power the movement. Bracing your core will keep your spine intact and engage your abdomen.

Slow Movements: To ensure that you do this exercise correctly, you must perform slow, controlled movements to feel each repetition.

Technique

To perform a pelvic thrust, follow these steps:

Lie down flat on a mat or surface

Bend your knees while keeping your soles on the floor. As you bend your knees, your spine will also slightly move upwards. Breathe in as you bend your knees.

Breathe out. Move your hips upwards towards your upper body. You will feel your back make contact with the floor.

Hold this position for at least 10 seconds and repeat this for as many reps as possible.

Benefits

Pelvic tilts have many benefits, ranging from improved spine health to stronger hips. They can boost your mood, help you build lean muscle, enhance hip flexibility and spinal health, and reduce back pain.

It also increases energy levels in the body and boosts stamina and endurance. Pelvic tilts also help pregnant women improve their strength, especially after labor.

If you're suffering from lumbar lordosis or lower back pain, pelvic tilts are a great exercise to perform to help you relieve your pain.

Posture plays a crucial role in one's physical well-being, and pelvic tilts can significantly improve your posture, making it incredibly beneficial for you, especially if your posture is lacking.

Common Mistakes

Improper Core Flexion: Many people who are relatively new to this exercise often make the error of not flexing their core correctly. A fully flexed core can help you in several ways. Firstly, it can target your abdominal muscles more efficiently. Second, it keeps your spine stable and intact. This ensures that the pressure is coming on your core and hips and not tensing up your lower back. Many people also make the mistake of simply tucking in their stomach rather than tightening their core. The two are different. It is paramount to do the latter and not the first.

Poor Breathing Technique: Another common mistake several people make is the lack of proper breathing techniques. Many people hold their breath for far too long or not long enough. This leads to poor reps as your body is not in sync with your breathing pattern. Most people will hold their breath for the entire rep, keeping it in right from when their knees start to bend up until when their hips begin to move. This is incorrect. As you move your hips, remember to breathe out slowly, which will help your body utilize energy more efficiently.

Lifting Your Glutes: Remember, a hip tilt is NOT a hip thrust or a glute bridge. You are not supposed to lift your glutes off the ground. Granted, there may be slight movement of the glutes and lower back, but nominal movement is acceptable. Any major upliftment of the lower body completely violates the form and technique of the hip tilt. Remember to keep your body planted to the ground and only tilt your hips slightly.

Takeaway

The pelvic tilt is a beneficial and essential exercise for many people suffering from injuries, ailments, or otherwise. Even if you're not struggling with back/hip difficulty, it's still a great exercise to add to your workouts or perform as a stretch.

Pelvic tilts can improve strength in your posterior chain and flexibility and mobility. With the right form and appropriate breathing technique, you can build strength and muscle and keep your joints healthy and safe.

