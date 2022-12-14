What Are the Signs of a Psychotic Break?

Psychotic break is a term used to describe a condition in which there are changes in behavior and perception. As the word denotes, it refers to a complete break from reality.

What's unreal for you, becomes realistic for someone going through psychosis. Traditionally, you hear about things like hallucinations, where people start hearing or seeing things that aren't there. Perhaps they form false beliefs, believing that others are talking about you. There are other psychotic symptoms that are not always recognized as psychosis, such as the fear that someone is watching you and is about to hurt you.

Psychosis can describe a wide range of conditions. For instance, a person may exhibit psychotic symptoms when under the influence of drugs. There're several uncommon medical conditions that might lead to psychosis, such as brain tumors. The most prevalent form of psychosis is schizophrenia. Occasional mood disorders like bipolar, manic depression, or depression may also include psychotic breaks.

Signs of a Psychotic Break

Contrary to popular belief, psychosis is a symptom, not a disease. Each year, almost 100,000 young people in the US experience psychosis.

At some point in their lives, as many as three out of every 100 people experience a psychotic break. Here're the signs of a psychotic break or the beginning of psychosis:

1) Delusion

A delusion is a false belief or impression that's persistently retained despite being at odds with reality and what's generally accepted to be true. There are somatic delusions, paranoid delusions, and grandiose delusions.

A delusion of paranoia might cause some to believe that they're being watched when they're not, or that they are receiving cryptic signals. A grandiose delusion can cause someone to inflate their sense of importance, beyond the typical level. Somatic delusions occur when a person believes they have a terminal illness while they're well.

2) Hallucination

Hallucinations during a psychotic break are different from illusions. (Image via Pexels/Cottonbro Studio)

Hallucinations are sensory impressions that occur when there's no external stimuli. Hearing voices or auditory hallucinations are the most typical type. There are also visual, tactile, gustatory, and olfactory hallucinations. These are less frequent, and in these cases, a biological explanation might be discernible.

3) Thought Disorder

A person experiencing a psychotic break may have bizarre thoughts. (Photo via Cottonbro Studio)

A pattern of hazy or disorganized thinking that may seem unreasonable is referred to as thought disorder. A thought disorder sufferer could have trouble expressing themself.

Their speech may look rambling and difficult to understand. The person could have trouble processing the information. Cognitive changes may make it more difficult to make wise decisions. The psychotic break might make it difficult for the person experiencing it to realize there's a significant problem.

4) Changed Behavior

Individuals experiencing a psychotic break can act differently from what they typically do. They might be incredibly animated or drowsy. They might laugh inexplicably or act irrationally furious or disturbed. Changes in behavior frequently go hand in hand with the symptoms mentioned above.

For instance, someone who feels threatened might phone the police. A person who thinks they are Jesus Christ may spend the day giving sermons outside. When someone is afraid, they can stop eating out of fear that the food is poisoned or they might have problems falling asleep.

5) Other Signs

Signs and symptoms of a psychotic break are atypical in culture. (Image via Pexels/Cottonbro)

While the aforementioned symptoms are obvious signs of psychosis, other symptoms include abnormalities in mood, behavior, sleep, and activities. Many people with an underlying psychological or psychiatric condition can initially exhibit physically unsettling symptoms like fatigue, frequent headaches, or insomnia.

In the absence of obvious physical pathology in an examination or inquiry, a person presenting with persistent or poorly defined somatic problems should always be taken into consideration.

The way a person may behave during the active phase of a psychotic break can vary greatly. The frequently reported scenario of a disturbed psychotic individual is merely one way of (typically late) presentation (the one that's often portrayed in the media).

Equally typical is the more 'quietly' insane person who's regressing, losing their position in society, and is brushed off as being eccentric. In reality, the acute phase is characterized by many negative symptoms, including diminished desire, energy, and interest, as well as muted affect and a loss in the richness of inner mental life. The length of incorrectly treated psychosis may lengthen if these symptoms are simply taken as signs of depression.

Takeaway

A psychotic break is not only important but essential to identify. Any abrupt change in a person's mental or emotional health should be taken seriously.

Take a loved one's unusual behavior or symptoms seriously, and seek assistance. Even though a sudden crisis can be perplexing and frightening, it's crucial to realize that rehabilitation and treatment are possible.

Most of the time, a person's prognosis improves when they have access to clinical assistance. Psychotherapy and medication are used as standard treatments for psychosis. Numerous forms of therapy have been effective in teaching patients how to manage their condition.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

