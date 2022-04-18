What Are Tabata Exercises? Facts and Benefits

If you're looking for a fun and quick workout, the Tabata routine is a great choice.

Tabata is an intense exercise regimen developed by Dr. Izumi Tabata while he was studying at Keio University in Japan. It has gained popularity over the years due to its intense nature and high level of effectiveness.

All you need to get started is a timer and enough space in which to move around.

What is the Tabata workout?

Short-duration Tabata workout results in quicker weight loss (Image via Boxed water/Unsplash)

The Tabata workout is built on the idea of high-intensity interval training.

Tabata's unique design consists of incredibly short durations — 20 seconds of high-intensity exercise followed by 10 seconds of relaxation. This "20-seconds on, 10-seconds off" pattern was repeated eight times in the study that initially popularized the Tabata method, resulting in a four-minute workout.

This method can be used in a variety of ways and with various workouts such as resistance and cardio training.

In fact, high-intensity interval training was created for runners who needed to sprint short distances and rest for a short period of time.

Everything about this workout regimen is based on the same principle.

Health benefits of Tabata workout

Performing Tabata workouts regularly will not only help you build your lean muscles and improve your endurance, but it will also improve your cardiovascular health.

These exercise routines take a short amount of time to complete and could be beneficial to anyone who is looking to boost their overall fitness.

Here's a look at the benefits of this workout:

1) Burns calories

Helps you to burn more calories (Image via Andres Ayrton/Pexels)

Our basal metabolic rate (also known as BMR) skyrockets when our bodies encounter a high-intensity workout like the Tabata workout.

The pace at which fat in the body is burned is determined by our BMR. Workouts that increase our BMR are highly effective when it comes to burning body fat.

2) Muscle growth is enhanced

Enhances muscle growth & movement (Image via Kampus Production/Pexels)

Due to the effort and strain placed on certain muscle parts during high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workouts like the Tabata method, tissue growth and repair occurs at a significantly faster rate.

Since you're burning fat and gaining muscle at the same time, this shift will improve your body's lean mass-to-fat ratio.

3) Aerobic capacity is boosted

Improves your aerobic capacity (Image via Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels)

The Tabata method is related to an increase in aerobic capacity. This implies that people who do it increase their endurance and oxygenation levels.

Moderate-intensity workouts can build aerobic capacity as well, although at a slower rate than the Tabata approach.

4) Less time spent exercising

You spend less time exercising during these sessions (Image via Anna Shvets/Pexels)

Twenty minutes of Tabata cardio training can provide benefits similar to an hour of running or moderate cycling and two hours of yoga or walking.

It is a technique that requires less time, but you can get all the results you want.

5) Quick results

Helps you to achieve quick results (Image via Shvets Production/Pexels)

Instant gratification and quick results have come to characterize our culture in recent years. Tabata's efficiency in producing quantitative and visible outcomes is astounding.

It's a high-intensity workout that burns fat quickly while simultaneously building muscle.

6) Enhances anaerobic capacity

Tabata workouts also aid in enhancing the anaerobic capacity. (Image via Ayo Ogunseinde/Unsplash)

The amount of carbohydrates you burn for fuel is determined by your anaerobic capacity. During a survey, the Tabata approach increased the original participant's anaerobic capacity by about 28%.

Increased anaerobic capacity is not usually the outcome of moderate-intensity activities.

How do you go about doing Tabata?

To begin, you must decide on whatever type of workout or series of exercises you will perform.

After that, you must choose between a four-minute or a 20-minute workout. If you have no prior experience, start with four minutes and gradually increase until you reach 20 minutes.

For example, you can try these aerobic exercises:

Sprint for 20 seconds, then rest for 10 seconds for a total of eight times.

Rope for 20 seconds, then rest for 10 seconds x 8 times.

Pro tip: Perform a 20-second workout followed by a 10-second rest period. You can switch up the exercises between each stop.

Also, keep an eye on your heart rate while training and slow down if it becomes too high. Always remember to modify your workout as needed if you experience any discomfort.

Takeaway

If you want to reach your fitness goals faster and maximize your training, consider adding Tabata workouts to your routine. These exercises have proven to be effective and have helped many achieve their fitness goals in an easy and fun way.

Ideally, these workouts should be an everyday activity schedule for everyone. You may want to start with just a couple of minutes to get used to the format. The best part is that there are no prerequisites for this workout method; it can be performed by anyone, regardless of age or gender.

Remember, though, this is an intense workout, and you should consult your doctor before starting a new fitness routine.

LIVE POLL Q. Have you tried Tabata Workout? Yes; its pretty intense! No, never did. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh