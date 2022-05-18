What Are Tempo Runs? Basics and Benefits for Speed and Strength

Tempo runs are extremely important for every runner, be it beginners, milers, marathoners or sports enthusiasts.

Performed at a steady level, tempo runs have several benefits. They can improve your overall running speed without overexerting your body.

But what exactly are tempo runs?

Tempo runs, also called threshold runs, help you run faster for longer. This training technique primarily enhances your anaerobic threshold so that your body gets adapted to run at a higher intensity with ease. The higher intensity could be either a faster speed or a longer duration.

The basic goal of a tempo run is to enhance your running speed so that you can run faster and for longer miles.

Types of tempo runs:

There are two main types of tempo runs: sustained tempo runs and repetitions at tempo pace.

Sustained tempo runs

A sustained tempo run includes a few minutes of running at a tempo pace. This means 10 to 20 minutes of running without taking any breaks or recovery periods in between.

Tempo repetitions

Tempo repetitions include a few minutes of running but with intervals in between. The intervals need to be for a short duration, and the running repetitions should be longer.

How to get started with tempo runs

Tempo runs are an integral part of running programs. Whatever distance or race goal you have in mind, tempo runs can potentially improve your endurance.

Always remember that a tempo run might seem challenging, but it is not impossible.

Here’s how you can start one:

1) Always start with a warm-up

Before you begin your tempo run training, make sure to warm up your muscles before increasing your running speed.

Start with 10 minutes of easy-paced running and then increase your speed gradually.

2) Speed it up

Once you’ve warmed up your muscles, increase your speed to a tempo running pace based on your threshold. The pace for your tempo run should be the level of effort that you will be able to sustain in a race for roughly an hour or so.

Make sure to keep your breathing consistent and easy.

3) Begin your tempo run

Begin your tempo run and make sure to continue for about 30 to 40 minutes. Settle into a steady rhythm and keep up your pace.

4) Cooldown

Once you’ve completed your tempo run, slow down your speed to a light jog and bring your heart rate down. Walk for about 10 to 15 minutes and end your session with a light stretch.

Benefits of tempo runs for speed and strength

Tempo runs are particularly beneficial when training yourself for an upcoming race or marathon or if you want to enhance your running speed and strength.

Aside from these, tempo running also has various physical and mental advantages, including:

1) Enhances your overall speed

When you run, lactic acid gets accumulated in your muscles and causes soreness and fatigue. This, in return, reduces your overall speed and running performance.

Tempo runs help to build a higher level of lactate threshold. This helps you run faster without allowing a buildup of lactic acid.

2) Develops your cardio endurance

Tempo runs help your body to get comfortable with the demands of running and other cardiovascular exercises.

Various studies have found that tempo runs increase the aerobic capacities of people who have been in a specific training program for a long time.

Summary

As mentioned earlier, tempo runs can help develop your running endurance, distance and speed over time.

However, the most important thing to remember when practicing tempo runs is to listen to your body and feel the changes that occur. Stop training if you experience any pain or pressure in any part of your body.

If you feel dizzy, exhausted, or simply out of breath, stop and start at a walking pace. Cool down your body and get back into a steady heartbeat.

If you do face a running injury, speak to a doctor and get medical guidance immediately. Always remember that avoiding injuries and pain while running is the key to progressing in your tempo run training.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh