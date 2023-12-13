What Are The Best Fatty Foods For Vegans 

When we listen to the term "fatty foods," more often than not, we directly connect it to all the unhealthy foods that are harmful to our health. Fats are often termed as an unhealthy addition to our body. However, we must know that not all kinds of fats are bad for our health, and they are as essential to our body as proteins and carbohydrates.

Healthy fats are rich sources of Omega 3, which is very essential to our body. However, the main sources of fatty foods that are rich in Omega 3 come mainly from meat-based products, such as fish oils. Hence, it becomes very difficult for people with vegan and vegetarian food habits to get their source of Omega 3 from plant-based foods.

Here, in this article, we will try to solve exactly this problem, by bringing before you some of the best plant-based fatty foods for vegans and vegetarians, so that your body doesn't have to adjust to its supply of Omega 3.

What Are Omega 3 Fatty Foods?

Do you know what Omega-3 is? (Image via Pexels/Leohoho)

Omega 3 fatty acids are polyunsaturated fatty acids which help the cells in our body with their normal functioning. There are three types of fatty acids in our body:

Alpha-linolenic Acid (ALA) Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)

While EPA and DHA are mainly found in marine sources such as fish oils, ALA is found in certain plant products. Fatty foods like Omega 3 an essential elements for the functioning our our body, as they support the interaction between cells.

Omega 3 is also known for its anti-inflammatory benefits that promote the proper functioning of the brain. Omega 3 serves as a building block for the brain, eyes, and nerve cells, mainly by shaping its membranes. It is associated with improving cardiovascular health and decreasing the risk of heart disease and diabetes.

Hence, it becomes a very necessary ingredient of a healthy diet for both non-vegetarians as well as vegans. Here, we present before you the 7 best plant-based fatty foods that are rich in omega-3.

Source Of Omega 3 For Vegans

1) Walnuts

Walnuts (Image via Pexels/Oksana D)

Easily accessible in the market, walnuts are one of the best fatty foods, which are rich in ALA.

A very delicious snack to eat, they can easily be consumed raw, taken with milk, or be added to your breakfast oatmeal, which will add extra flavor to it, along with providing you with healthy fat that the body needs.

2) Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds (Image via Pexels/Zi’s Food&NatureArt)

Probably one of the best sources of ALA, flaxseeds are the powerhouse for Omega 3.

Flaxseeds can be simply eaten raw or can be added to your oatmeal breakfast. To add an extra healthy touch to your whey protein shake, add some flaxseeds in the shaker, and you have a healthy smoothie.

3) Hemp seeds

Hemp Seeds (Image via Pexels/ Rene Asmussen)

Hemp seeds are a rich source of fatty acids, that can fulfil your requirement of ALA. Similar to flaxseeds, sprinkle some hemp seeds in your oatmeal, or your afternoon salad to get added nutrition out of your meals.

4) Chia seeds

Chia Seeds (Image via Pexels/Bruno Scramgnon)

Chia seeds are currently a trend in the health and fitness field, for their property of providing all the essential fatty acids.

They are easily available in dry packs in the market, and along with adding it to your cereals and salads, Chia seeds can also be used to make chia pudding, which is tasty and loaded with the benefits of Omega 3.

5) Algal oil

Algal Oil (Image via Pexels/ Pixabay)

Algal oil is one of the best substitutes for fish oil, as it provides both DHA and EPA, despite being a plant-based source. It is because algal oil is extracted from algae, which is where fishes obtain their Omega 3 source.

Algal oil is very popular in the health industry for this unique property, and algal oil supplements are easily available in the market, fulfilling the necessity of fatty acids in vegans.

Fatty foods for vegans (Image via Pexels/RDNE Stock project)

Adding fatty foods to a vegan diet can be a bit tricky, but when incorporated with the right food choices, it can be achieved. While it's very rare to find EPA and DHA from plant sources, simply adding the above omega 3-rich fatty foods in your regular meals will do the work just fine.

We all should realize that fat is an essential element in our body, and hence, fatty foods should not be feared. There are numerous plant-based supplements available in the market to fulfill your daily requirement of Omega 3. The best way is to consult a dietician and incorporate it with a balanced diet, to see the best results.