What Are The Health Benefits Of Moringa Tea ?

Moringa tea has become widely popular in recent times with more and more health influencers talking about its numerous nutritional properties. Taken from the Moringa oleifera tree, commonly known as drumstick, the leaves are dried and then processed can make an elixir that can show significant positive changes in your overall health.

So the question comes " Is moringa tea healthy?" and "How to consume it for the maximum benefits?". In this article, we will tell you all about moringa tea, its potential health benefits, and how to incorporate it into your daily routine to get the best results.

Is Moringa Tea Healthy?

Moringa Tree (Image via Pexels/Pok Rie)

Moringa tea is made out of the leaves of Moringa oleifera, the "drumstick tree" which is found in the native parts of Africa and Asia and has been used for centuries for its medicinal properties. The leaves are extracted from this tree, harvested, dried and processed to create a nutrient-dense herbal tea that gives a mild earthly flavor.

It is becoming popular worldwide because it has shown some significant health changes in people who have consumed it consistently. This tea is a nutritional powerhouse, as Moringa is rich in all the essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Moringa is a rich source of vitamins A and C, calcium, potassium and iron.

Health Benefits Of Moringa Tea

The presence of very powerful anti-oxidants such as quercetin, and chlorogenic acid reduces free radicals in the body, which promotes overall wellness. Hence, adding moringa tea to your wellness routine can help you get its benefits.

Some of the major health benefits of moringa tea are as follows:

1) Rich in Antioxidants:

(Image via Pexels/Nothing Ahead)

Moringa tea is full of antioxidants which can help to fight the free radicals in our body, that are responsible for cell damage. Incorporating it into one's lifestyle can boost your immune system and be safe from frequent illness.

2) Anti-inflammatory Properties:

(Image via Pexels/Teejay)

Whenever there is potential damage or threat in the body, our body starts to heat up to protect itself, and this is known as inflammation. However, inflammation continuing for a long time can lead to other health risks and hence needs to be cured. Moringa tea comes as a savior here, as it contains anti-inflammatory properties.

3. Controls Cholesterol:

(Image via Pexels/Towfiqu barbhuiya)

Studies have shown that the morings plant shows a positive impact on lipid profiles which can improve cardiovascular health. This in turn helps, to prevent the growth of bad cholesterol, which will ultimately control lower cholesterol levels in our body.

4. Rich In Nutrients:

(Image via Pexels/Oleksandr P)

Moringa is a rich source of a variety of vitamins and minerals, which is known for its numerous health benefits. Hence, adding up moringa tea as a beverage, will not only help in relaxing your nerves but will help to fill up the nutritional gaps in our daily diet.

5. Regulates Blood Sugar

(Image via Pexels/ PhotoMIX Company)

Studies have shown that moringa plays a very important role in regulating blood sugar levels in the body. Hence, drinking moringa tea consistently for a time can be an elixir for diabetes patients as it can significantly help to control blood sugar levels, and prevent sudden sugar spikes.

How To Make Moringa Tea

(Image via Pexels/ Lucie Liz)

Making moringa tea is a very simple process, and adding to it your diet can significantly help you to unlock all its potential health benefits. It's almost very similar to making green tea, or simply tea. Here we bring for you one simple recipe:

Ingredients you would need:

Dried moringa leaves Cup of hot water

Boil some hot water and pour it into a cup. Take a teaspoon of moringa leaves, or a bag of it and slowly pour it into the cup. Allow it to soak for 5-10 minutes depending on how strong you want it to be. Now strain out the leaves separately or remove the tea bag. Here you go, you have a warm cup of moringa tea. You can add honey or lemon for added flavor.

You can drink morning tea on its own or blend it with other teas to create unique blends. It can be consumed hot, lukewarm as well as cold, depending upon your choice. Moringa tea can be consumed in the morning, post afternoon meal, or can be helped to relax in the evening, just keep it in moderation and you are good to go. You can experiment with the different variations, and find out which suits the best with your lifestyle.