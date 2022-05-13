What Are Varicose Veins? 7 Exercises to Avoid If You Suffer From It

Varicose veins are swollen or bulging veins that run just underneath the skin's surface, typically on the lower limbs. They develop when the vein valves become weak or broken. About 25% of women and 15% of males are affected by this illness.

They can induce the following symptoms in addition to bulging veins:

Achy and tired legs

Itching, burning, or numbness

Leg cramps at night

Rashes

Ulcers or Sores

Swelling

If you're elderly, have an inactive lifestyle, sit or stand for long periods of time, or are obese, you're more likely to develop varicose veins. These can also be inherited or developed as a result of trauma or damage.

Exercises that can worsen varicose veins

If you have varicose veins or are worried that you might get them, you've probably been advised to exercise.

Exercise promotes good circulation and helps you lose weight. Since obesity is a risk factor for varicose veins, keeping a healthy weight can help avoid the development of varicose veins or at the very least alleviate the discomfort of bulging and twisted veins in your legs.

When it comes to varicose veins, however, not all exercises are made equal. Due to the underlying cause of varicose veins, some exercises may aggravate the condition.

Check out this list of exercises that must be avoided if you have varicose veins:

1) Weightlifting

Weightlifting puts more strain on veins in the legs and abdomen, which can be dangerous for people with varicose veins.

Blood from the legs must travel through the inferior vena cava vein in the belly to reach the heart. When lifting a large weight, however, this crucial blood flow is impeded due to excessive pressure in the veins. Hence, it is a good idea to avoid weightlifting if you have varicose veins.

2) Running

Running, despite its numerous cardiovascular benefits and the fact that it gets your blood flowing and circulation going, may be quite harmful to those who suffer from varicose veins.

Running puts a lot of strain on your legs because they are continually pounding on the treadmill or the ground.

If your vein problems aren't severe and you still want to exercise, you can go for a gentle jog on grass or a similar soft surface to avoid the detrimental consequences of high-impact treadmill or concrete running.

3) Leg exercises

Varicose veins can be worsened by exercises that put too much pressure on your legs and abs. Squats, for example, can put too much stress on your veins. Planks and other positions that tax your abdominal muscles should also be avoided.

Squats and lunges create pressure in your veins and should be avoided. By doing these workouts, your legs are required to support the weight of your upper body, putting strain on your veins. This can make venous insufficiency and varicose veins recover more slowly.

4) Abdominal yoga postures

Any activity that requires you to scrunch up your abdominals is bad for your veins. Due to the added pressure on your abdominal muscles, blood flow to your legs may be reduced.

Many yoga movements might place undue strain on your abdominal area. If you attend yoga sessions on a regular basis, tell your instructor about your vein problems.

5) HIIT

High intensity interval workouts (HIIT) put extra pressure on your veins and joints if you have varicose veins or are at high risk for venous disease.

It is always recommended to avoid HIITs while suffering from varicose veins symptoms.

6) Sit ups and crunches

Abdominal workouts, like sit-ups and crunches, that are too difficult should be avoided or modified. This puts pressure on your veins, which can contribute to venous reflux and varicose veins.

7) High intensity cycling

Blood rushes much faster through the veins of a competitive cyclist during a day's race, making them appear larger.

Blood ordinarily flows through the legs at a rate of one liter per minute, but with intensive activity, this can increase to ten times, causing the veins to bulge.

If you are experiencing varicose veins discomfort, you should not be involved in high-speed cycling. However, low impact cycling can help alleviate varicose veins.

Takeaway

If you insist on doing these workouts despite your doctor's advice, compression socks may help alleviate any discomfort. These socks will press against your skin, improving blood flow via your varicose veins. If your discomfort intensifies when exercising, make sure you wear these stockings.

Vein valves deteriorate over time, causing varicose veins to worsen. You have little control over your age, gender, or family history. However, you have control over eating a nutritious diet, being adequately hydrated, and maintaining a healthy blood pressure.

If you want or need to exercise when you have a more serious varicose vein condition, talk to your doctor beforehand and make sure you warm up, stretch, and cool down properly to get the most out of your activity.

