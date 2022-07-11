What Are Wrist Curls? Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits, And Common Mistakes

The wrist curl is a strength training exercise that can help improve the strength and power of your forearms.

It's often used as part of bigger forearm routines or on its own to build up specific muscles in the forearm area. As it's so easy to do and requires just one piece of equipment (a barbell), it's a good option for beginners who want to try out some forearm exercises without spending too much time or money.

Wrist Curls: Tips

Start with a light weight. When you are first learning to do wrist curls, it's best to use an extremely light weight - even none at all for some people. Using an empty barbell works great too. You should start by performing about three sets of 10-20 reps on each arm, and gradually increase the weight as you get stronger.

Make sure you include wrist curling in your workouts regularly. Don't limit yourself to just one time a week; work up to doing them two or three times every week if possible. That will ensure you maintain good flexibility and strength in your wrists while also preventing injury caused by overuse or neglecting this movement pattern altogether.

You can add wrist curls to your back or bicep workouts, and do them several times a week.

Technique and Correct Form

Keep your wrists straight. Make sure your wrists are straight when performing these exercises; otherwise, they can easily become injured or strained if they aren't properly aligned during the exercise.

Keep your wrists relatively close. You don't want them further apart than your shoulders. It's also important not only to keep them straight but also to keep them close together so that only one muscle group is being worked at any given time (instead of both sets).

Tuck your elbows next to your lats. Lock them to ensure you aren't using them unfairly.

With both your palms, grip the barbell, and use your wrists to move it up. You should feel a stretch in your forearms if you're doing it right.

Benefits

Wrist curls are beneficial for a variety of reasons. First and foremost, they help strengthen the wrists. Stronger wrists help increase grip strength and prevent wrist injuries during intense workouts or sports.

Wrist curls also help improve posture by strengthening the muscles in the back, shoulders and arms that support good form while lifting weights or performing other exercises.They improve overall fitness by building muscle in the forearms, which improves strength and endurance throughout your body.

Common Mistakes

Here are some common mistakes you might be making while doing wrist curls. Keep these in mind next time you try them in the gym:

Don't use too much weight. If you don't hit the target area, it won't do anything for you.

Don't do too many reps. When done properly, wrist curls should be performed at a slow pace and with as much control as possible. When using heavy weights or doing several sets in a row, that can result in overuse injuries, such as tendinitis or carpal tunnel syndrome (which are common among those who spend long hours typing on computers).

Don't use too light weight, or position yourself incorrectly to compensate for the lack of resistance. That will cause your form to suffer and may put undue stress on other parts of your body that aren't meant to bear the brunt of such force.

Don't use an improper grip position. That includes holding on to dumbbell handles instead of using straps placed around them (as recommended by most experts). Doing so makes it easier for some people's wrists/forearms/hands/wrists muscles fatigue faster than others during these exercises, and that would mean less overall results.

Takeaway

Wrist curls are an isolation exercise, meaning they only work one muscle group at a time. In this case, it's your forearms.

It's important to keep proper form while doing wrist curls so that you don't hurt yourself or do more harm than good. Wrist curls are a great way to start your workout, as they warm up the wrist and forearm muscles. They also help strengthen your grip, making other exercises easier.

They're also great for building an all-round great set of arms, as big, beefy forearms can complement your biceps. Growing your forearms is not that difficult. They can make your arms look much bigger than they are, and let's be honest, who doesn't want that? Next time it's back or bicep day for you, try doing some wrist curls at the end of your workout.

LIVE POLL Q. How often do you train arms? 0-1x a week 2x a week 0 votes so far