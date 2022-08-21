What is Ariana Grande's Diet and Exercise Routine that Helps Her Stay in Shape?

Ariana Grande is one of the most well-known pop musicians. She has an undeniably hectic schedule - be it touring the globe, performing onstage at award shows, participating in the late-night television circuit, or trying to spend time with friends and family.

Regardless of your opinion of her music, Grande certainly puts on a show on stage.

Beyond the stamina and energy required to perform major shows weekly, Grande possesses a lean and muscular body, which is amazing.

With the help of famous personal trainer Harley Pasternak, Grande follows a fitness regimen where she can perform without much equipment at a concert venue while on the road.

Ariana Grande’s Workout Routine

Consistency is key to Ariana Grande's success. You'll seldom see her without her trademark long, shiny ponytail. All her albums are chock-full of undeniable bops. The same may be said for her exercise regimen.

Although she travels a lot, she still maintains a nutritious diet and is committed to her overall heath.

As Grande is almost always on tour and performing, she prefers a workout she can do anywhere. Pasternak says that Grande's two-move routine consists of movements she can perform while traveling or in a hotel room.

She works out at least five days a week, despite not going to the gym every day. Three times a week, she performs bodyweight exercises. Every day she engages in an activity day that includes a variety of things, including dancing and hiking.

Squats, lunges, and push-ups are some of the exercises Grande does in her workout programme. These exercises work the legs, arms, and butt quite well.

Grande works out for 20 to 30 minutes on the treadmill, elliptical, or cycle for cardio. She performs three sets of the following exercises for strength training:

Walking lunge

Second pike plank

Reverse lunge

Glute bridge

Skating lunge

Plank hold

Ariana Grande’s Diet Plan

Ariana Grande is blessed with a good physique. She doesn't take that for granted, so she relies on a wholesome diet to maintain her physique.

Since 2013, she has maintained a vegan-friendly diet. She claims that eating a vegan diet has helped her get a lot of vitamins and nutrients from her food. Additionally, Grande consumes a macrobiotic diet. The Yin-yang doctrine of Yen Buddhism serves as the foundation for the same.

People who follow the macrobiotic diet plan make sure that everything they eat during meals is properly balanced. When she gets hungry, Grande has her favorite foods, which she carries with her. She especially enjoys almonds and cashews.

Ariana Grande has improved her healthy eating in a variety of ways while working with Pasternak. Grande is a major fan of Japanese cuisine. She likes foods like okonomiyaki, a vegan variation of the Japanese pancake, edamame beans, daikon radish, and hijiki, a sea vegetable.

These foods all fall within the macrobiotic diet and are vegan. They also contain significant amounts of fiber and minerals.

Takeaway

Try Ariana Grande's bodyweight exercise programme if you want to look like her. You can tone your arms, butt, and legs with the help of this quick and efficient programme. Just keep in mind to eat healthy, and exercise often throughout the day. You can get the incredible results Grande has obtained if you put in the effort and commitment.

We would love to know your views in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. Are you Ariana's die hard fan? Yess!! No 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav