What is Ashtanga Yoga? 5 Basic Yoga Exercises to Try

When you first hear the words 'Ashtanga Yoga', you may feel intimidated. The practice itself can seem too intense and even scary. However, in its most basic form, Ashtanga yoga is a modern form of traditional Indian yoga practice, involving intense discipline, movement, and flexibility.

It's known for being one of the most athletic forms of yoga. Founded in India by K Patthabi Jois in 1948, a typical Ashtanga routine demands fitness, flexibility, and focus, which can create a meditative workout that's also sweaty.

What is Ashtanga Yoga?

Ashtanga yoga is a sequence of advanced yoga postures practiced in a specific order. The poses are performed with an emphasis on the flow and breath between movements.

Ashtanga consists of six levels of seated poses and standing poses, which increase in difficulty and do not vary. They are: primary series, secondary series, and four additional advanced levels. At the beginning and end of every class, five cycles of san salutations are practiced.

The practice of ashtanga yoga is rooted in three pillars that encourage practitioners to focus on introspection. They are:

1) Pranayam

In Ashtanga yoga, 'breath' is used to ignite your life force. The pose's breathing exercise, known as ujayi pranayama, or 'ocean breath', increases oxygen level and body heat.

2) Asana

Asanas are the poses you flow through during your yoga practice. The ashtanga vinyasa form of yoga uses a specific sequence of poses that doesn't change. Activating three bandhas in the body (Mula Bandha, Uddiyana Bandha, and Jalandhara Bandha) is part of the workout.

3) Drishti

Drishti, or the 'gaze' in yoga practice, refers to where you focus your eyes during a session. This concept is an important part of mindfulness and can help improve focus and self-awareness.

Basic Ashtanga Yoga Poses

Here are five basic Ashtanga yoga poses you can incorporate in your daily routine:

1) Forward Bend

The standing forward bend is a gentle, calming pose that nourishes the brain and reduces stress. This pose also stimulates the liver and kidneys, stretches the hamstrings and calves, and opens the hips.

How to do it?

Stand with your feet parallel and hip-width apart, and bend at the hips.

Place your hands on the floor next to your feet, focusing your eyes on the tip of your nose.

Focus on keeping your back straight (don’t arch it) as you reach for the floor with your hands.

2) Extended Triangle

The extended triangle pose strengthens the core muscles, increasing balance and stability. This pose can increase flexibility in the spine and back.

How to do it?

Stand with your feet 3.5-4 feet apart, right foot turned out and left foot turned slightly inward.

Extend your arms to the side in a 'T' shape, with palms facing forward.

Bend at the waist to the right, and reach towards your right toe till your fingers are pointing towards the floor.

If that is too challenging, place your hand on your outer thigh or calf.

3) Extended Side Angle

The extended side angle pose, a standing pose that improves balance and is energizing, can help counteract the effects of prolonged sitting. It can also improve posture, and boost confidence.

How to do it?

Begin in a standing position with your feet about 3.5-4 feet apart.

Bending your left knee, step your left foot back, and turn your left foot slightly inward.

Bend forward at the hips, keeping your back straight and bending till you can place your right hand on the floor or right thigh.

Raise your left arm straight overhead, making sure it's aligned with the rest of the body.

4) Wide Legged Forward Fold

The wide-angled forward bend lengthens the hamstrings and stretches the back, thighs, and calves. It can help you feel more relaxed.

How to do it?

Stand with your feet about four feet apart, and bend forward at the hips.

Reach behind your back to clasp your hands together, or let them hang over your head.

Keeping your back straight, continue to bend forward till you are bending at the waist with your head pointing towards the floor.

Focus on the tip of your nose as you hold the position.

5) Intense Side Stretch

The side stretch pose increases flexibility in the hamstrings and can help open up the hips and spine. A great prep for runners, this pose helps stretch out tight calves and hamstrings before or after a race.

How to do it?

Stand upright, with your hands behind your back in a reverse prayer position.

Bring your left foot 2-3 feet behind the right one.

Keep your hips square to the front, and hinge from the hips as you bend forward over your right leg, bringing your torso towards your thigh.

Release the posture, and to Tadasana. Repeat on the other side.

Takeaway

As a beginner, it's easy to be overwhelmed by Ashtanga yoga — the poses, sequences, and especially the lingo. However, if you stick with it, Ashtanga has a lot to offer both beginners and experienced practitioners.

The key is to have focus and perseverance. Practicing the aforementioned basic Ashtanga yoga exercises can help you strengthen and tone your body while helping you remain mentally centered. That should help improve your workout and health, and boost your well-being.

