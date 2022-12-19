What is Autism Spectrum Disorder?

In the United States, it's thought that one in every 54 children has autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Most likely, you have heard a lot of thoughts and beliefs concerning autism. ASD is a neurological condition that impairs a person's ability for social interaction and communication.

Additionally, individuals with ASD often exhibit repetitive behavior and sensory sensitivity, as well as have specific areas of interest. Autism spectrum disorder is occasionally linked to aptitudes in arithmetic, science, music, art, and visual memory. Each person with it has different abilities. As it's a spectrum disorder, every individual experiences it differently.

Autism Spectrum Disorder - Signs and Diagnosis

Autism spectrum disorder may inhibit but doesn't restrict well-being. (Image via Pexels/Rodnae Productions)

Autism-related brain development changes begin during the prenatal period. Genetic variations are related to these alterations. Autism spectrum disorder can be identified in children between the ages of 18 and 24 months.

Autism is a chronic illness. Nevertheless, children and young adults can still develop their linguistic and social skills significantly over time. However, children with autism simply do not grow out of it like all other kids do.

Autism can impair a person's ability to understand subtle emotional clues like tone of voice or body language. When emotions are expressed more directly, a wealth of research indicates that people with autism spectrum disorders are even more likely to experience empathy.

Making friends can occasionally be difficult due to social interaction issues and anxiety, but that should never be mistaken for a lack of willingness to form relationships. A vast majority of children and adults in the spectrum do like social interaction, even if it occasionally only requires social interaction in a different form. While it's true that about 10% of autistic people have exceptionally gifted skills in subjects like math or drawing, that represents a very small portion of the total population of people with autism.

It's also untrue to assume that people with autism lack sense of humor. The news stories you may see should not be taken as the entire truth. In the spectrum, there are many excellent, devoted romantic partnerships.

Not every person in the spectrum chooses to be in a romantic relationship, just like the rest of the community, but that does not mean they're incapable of doing so. There're many individuals in the spectrum who are intellectually disabled.

Treatment of Autism Spectrum Disorder

While some people with autism spectrum disorder may need a lot of everyday assistance, others may only need a little help, while some with ASD may be completely autonomous. Early behavioral intervention significantly affects long-term outcomes and aids in the communication and socialization of children with autism. Throughout adolescence and adulthood, assistance with social and communication skills development may be beneficial.

Autism is not a disease, and unlike some disorders, it does not deteriorate over time. Doing anything about it is not necessary, either physically or morally. Only when your quality of life — health, employment, interpersonal relationships, and other factors are impacted by the symptoms — should you can opt for treatment. Autism is not intended to be cured by a treatment plan. Instead, it serves as a framework to help you better understand your strengths and weaknesses.

Children with autism of any severity can frequently receive help in school. That often entails speech, occupational, and physical therapy. It usually comes with some kind of behavioral support and social skills instruction. Parents may also enroll their children in sensory integration therapy if they struggle with sensory input. Children can better cope with sights, noises, and other stimulation, as a result.

As children age, they might participate in cognitive therapy and social skills programmes. You can still benefit from some of these therapies as an adult, but you might need to look for them in different places. The specifics of your treatment plan will depend on how your moderate autism is affecting your life.

The intervention strategy can also include applied behavior analysis (ABA). This method of managing mild autism involves rewarding desired actions. It's based on evidence-based research.

Takeaway

Adults with autism spectrum disorder can find employment and make valuable contributions to society. However, due to stereotypes, their traits and abilities may be looked down upon. If the positive traits of neurodiverse individuals are acknowledged and embraced, the world will be a better place.

Autism spectrum disorder is now far better understood than it was a few years ago. Help is available if you're aware of the symptoms and diagnosis. It's important to find out what's available, as there're numerous resources that can help adults with autism live better lives.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

