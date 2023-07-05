What is the beige flags trend? TikTok’s viral dating trend explained

After red and green flags, the beige flags trend is going viral on TikTok, but what does it mean and stand for?

We are all familiar with red flags and frequently interpret them as warning indicators. Meanwhile, green flags are a signal that we have met our soul mate, or at the very least, a gentlemanly person who appreciates women.

Beige flags can imply different things to different people depending on the circumstances, in contrast to red flags which essentially indicate that a partner is inappropriate.

What do beige flags in dating mean?

The word "beige flag" has gained popularity among TikTok users in recent weeks. It refers to an odd quality in a potential romantic partner that's neither a deal-breaker nor a plus. To get more clarity, we looked up the meaning of the phrase in the crowd-sourced Urban Dictionary. Here’s what it says:

“Something that's neither good nor bad but makes you pause for a minute when you notice it and then you just continue on. something odd.”

These are traits you observe in your partner that are neither good nor negative, but yet cause you to hesitate before you move further with your relationship. It might be peculiar habits. Because everyone has different interests and relationship standards, beige flags are wholly subjective.

How did the beige flag trend start?

Beige flags trend helps you to describe your partner's traits. (Image via Unsplash/Tibor Papai)

The term "beige flag," coined by Caitlin MacPhail, 29, more than a year ago on TikTok, was created to aid singles in spotting indications that "someone might be really boring."

Recently, the phrase has become popular once more on the app, with TikTokers posting videos of themselves gazing into the camera while jazz music plays in the background and text describing their partner's "beige flag" filling the screen.

Should you be worried about beige flag?

The phrase "beige flag" describes your partner's dubious but not toxic behaviors. What may be uninteresting and dull for someone could be perfectly fine or adorable for others.

So, no, a beige flag does not require you to end a relationship or contact a relationship therapist. Everyone has their own "quirks," and as long as they don't affect how well the relationship runs daily basis, you're fine.

