What are the benefits of the Progressive Muscle Relaxation technique?

Progressive muscle relaxation is a way to release the stress that builds when you carry muscle tension for a long period. People can have muscle tightness without even being conscious of it.

Progressive muscle relaxation, also known as Jacobson's relaxation technique is an effective way to relieve tension from the muscle groups. This involves tightening and relaxing muscle groups, one at a time, in a specific pattern to identify the tensed muscles and relieve their stress one at a time.

If practised consistently, it can have numerous therapeutic benefits including regulating blood pressure and helping with migraines and insomnia. In this article, we will share some of the major benefits of progressive muscle relaxation and how to involve it in your exercise regime to get maximum benefits.

What Is Progressive Muscle Relaxation?

Created by the American physician Edmund Jacobson in the 1920s, the Progressive muscle relaxation technique was based on the theory that physical muscle relaxation can promote mental relaxation. It is a therapy involving letting tensing up each group of muscles, but not to the point of strain. Special attention should be paid to the feeling of tension in each muscle group and the feeling of relaxation as the tension is released. The process should be stopped immediately if there is any injury or pain.

Jacobson found that stiff muscles can be relieved by letting the muscles get tensed and then eventually releasing them. He also found out that practising this is directly connected to our mental health. Releasing tension in specific areas by working on individual muscle groups is a way to achieve physical and mental relaxation.

Major Benefits Of Progressive Muscle Relaxation

There has been a lot of evidence on the benefits of progressive muscle relaxation on our physical and mental health. Let's take a look at the major health benefits of practising progressive muscle relaxation.

1) Promotes Deep Sleep

Promotes deep sleep (Image via Pexels/Kampus Production)

Along with helping with muscle stiffness, this therapy is very effective in releasing mental stress. Research on patients suffering from anxiety and poor sleep quality has found that practicing PMR for 20 to 30 minutes a day for 3 days in a row has significantly helped patients improve their sleep quality. Progressive muscle relaxation therapy also helps mothers with premature babies to have good sleep during their postpartum period.

2) Cures Anxiety and Tension

Free muscles are directly connected to relieving anxiety (Image via Pexels/Julian Jagtenberg)

One of the major benefits of using PMR is its effectiveness in relieving stress and anxiety. Studies have shown that consistent PMR sessions can help patients with anxiety disorders and may prevent the symptoms of depression. Simultaneously, it significantly improved mood and feeling of well-being. Along with easing muscles, PMR has also shown its efficiency in relieving tension in dental patients.

3) Helps With Neck Pain

Neck pain can disrupt our work (Image via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

Neck pain is caused due to numerous lifestyle habits, such as sleeping in an uncomfortable position, carrying tension in the neck and shoulders, or improper posture. It is a very common condition that has a connection with mental and emotional stress. Studies have shown that progressive muscle relaxation can help with the symptoms of chronic nonspecific neck pain, and can significantly improve your concentration levels and quality of life.

4) Eases Lower Back Pain

Back pain can disrupt pregnancy (Image via Pexels/ Karolina Grabowska)

Lower back pain is a common condition faced by people, and stress can make it worse. Studies have shown that progressive muscle relaxation can significantly decrease symptoms of chronic back pain and can also help pregnant women suffering from lower back pain, especially during the period of labour.

5) Helps With High Blood Pressure

Stress can increase blood pressure (Image via Pexels/PhotoMIX Company)

Increasing stress and anxiety can lead to hypertension or high blood pressure, which can increase the risk of strokes and heart diseases. If untreated over time, it can be fatal. While the progressive muscle relaxation technique may not have a major effect on diastolic blood pressure, studies have shown that it can considerably improve systolic blood pressure in adults with high blood pressure.

6) May Lower The Risk Of Migraine Attacks

PMR can release the frequency of migration (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Migraine is a neurological condition that causes intense pain in your face and head. One of the most common triggers of migraine is stress which also includes normal stressors. Progressive muscle relaxation can help with migraine, decreasing the frequency of migraine episodes, as research has shown that PMR helps in balancing serotonin levels, which can ultimately help lower migraine symptoms.

How To Do Progressive Muscle Relaxation

Progressive muscle relaxation is an easy technique that doesn't require any professional help. You can easily do it at home with just a few simple steps. It does not need any special equipment or gear, all you need is focus, attention, and a quiet spot without any distractions.

The key to doing this technique is to concentrate and tense every muscle group specifically and hold for 5 seconds. Then eventually exhale your breath, and let your muscles fully relax for 10 to 20 seconds, before moving on to the next muscle group.

How to do it:

Start by lying or sitting down, and relax your entire body. Then slowly take five deep breaths. Slowly lift your toe upwards. Hold, and then release. Then clench your toes, hold, and then let go. Next, focus and tighten your calf muscles, and let go. Move your knees towards each other, hold them for some time, and then let go. Then eventually shift your concentration towards your thigh muscle group, tense and then eventually release them. Clench your hands, pause for a short duration, and then let go. Tense your arms, hold for some time and then let go. Now clench your buttocks, tense the muscle group, and then release. Move your focus to your abdominal muscles, tense them for some time and release. Take a deep breath, tighten your chest, then slowly exhale and let go. Raise your shoulders to your ears, stretch your entire body upwards, pause and then let go. Now, put all your concentration on your face, then purse your lips together. Hold and then release. This time, open your mouth wide, hold and then let go. Close your eyes tightly, pause and then release. Finally, lift your eyebrows, hold them for some time, and then release them.

If you are a beginner to relaxation techniques such as PMR, keep a few things in mind. In your daily schedule, set aside at least 15 to 20 minutes for your PMR sessions. Make sure to do it in a quiet and comfortable area, without any distractions. Avoid holding your breath for a long time, as this can increase the tension. Inhale your breath deeply when you tense your muscles and exhale completely when you relax.

While progressing through your muscle groups, you can move in a sequence that works for you. You can start from your head, then eventually progress through your feet or you can do it vice versa. Make sure to wear loose-fitting, breathable clothing for comfort. It is always better to practice PMR when you are in a calm mood, especially when you are in the beginning stages. This will make it easier to learn the process.

You can take the assistance of audio recordings from YouTube, meditation podcasts, and different smartphone applications. Additionally, medical professionals such as physiotherapists can guide you through the relaxation technique.