Looking for the best remedy for blackheads? Well, there are many, and knowing about each can help you prevent them.

However, before diving into the remedies, let’s discuss a few interesting things about blackheads – what are those, their causes, and how you can get rid of them.

What are blackheads?

A proper skin care regimen can help get rid of blackheads. (Photo via Pexels/Polina Kovaleva)

Blackheads are basically a mild type of acne that causes open bumps on the skin. They are filled with dead skin cells and excess oil and cause dark spots.

Blackheads generally occur on the chin, nose, and cheeks but can also appear on the ears, armpits, neck, chest, thighs, and butts. It;s important to note that the remedy for blackheads depends on the area it occurs, as the texture and skin type of each part are different and require differing products.

What are the causes of blackheads?

The major cause of blackheads is a clogged pore. When the pores get clogged due to oil, dirt, and sweat, these elements enter the skin and start to look like blackheads. As they are stuck deep inside the pores, it makes getting rid of them really challenging.

Primarily, blackheads are caused due to the following:

increased hormones in the body

increased sebum

increased formation of keratin

presence of bacteria on the skin

Remedy for blackheads

Some of the most effective blackhead treatments include the following:

Over-the-counter treatment

Over-the-counter creams and gels can help remove blackheads. (Photo via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

Many medications and creams are available online and at grocery and drug stores that can help you get rid of blackheads.

Medications are available in the form of gel, pad, and cream and can be directly applied to the affected area. They contain powerful ingredients such as benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid, and resorcinol – all of which works by killing the bacteria and reducing oil production.

Retinoid

Retinoids are an excellent remedy for blackheads. It helps unclog pores, removes excess oil and keeps skin healthy and glowing as a whole. However, if you have very dry skin, consult a dermatologist to determine whether using a retinoid or retinoid-based product is safe for you.

Chemical peels

Chemical peels are also an amazing remedy for blackheads that can help unclog pores and eliminate dead skin cells.

During a peeling session, a doctor will apply a strong chemical solution to your skin to peel off the top layer to reveal the clear skin underneath. You can get mild peels over the counter, but for stronger peels, always consult a certified dermatologist.

Blackheads removal at home

A home remedy for blackheads is an easy way to get rid of them and get clear and smoother skin. Here’s a round-up of some of the best things you can do to remove blackheads at home:

Exfoliate your skin

Exfoliation is the best way to remove blackheads at home, and if you haven’t done it yet, now is the time to include it in your skincare routine. For exfoliation, you can use a natural scrub or apply AHA BHAs (alpha and beta hydroxy acids) to the affected area.

These gentle ingredients help remove dead skin cells and also clear the way for other skin products to easily penetrate the skin. You must exfoliate your skin at least once a week.

Use a good clay mask

Clay mask can remove blackheads. (Photo via Pexels/Ivan Samkov)

Clay has oil-absorbing properties that are great for clearing out excess oil from the skin along with dirt and other impurities.

Products such as Kaolin clay and fuller’s earth work wonders on oily skin, helping unclog pores and remove blackheads when used regularly. You must use a clay mask once or twice a week along with your weekly exfoliating routine.

Also read: 6 Benefits of Using Clay Mask for Your Skin

Use clean bedsheets and pillow covers

Another great remedy for blackheads is to change your pillow covers and bedsheets from time to time.

When you sleep, dirt, sweat, and oil from the face get absorbed on bedsheets and pillows. If they're not washed regularly, they can get transferred to the face and do more harm. So, it's important to clean pillowcases and bedsheets as often as you can.

Use tea tree oil

Tea tree oil is a great ingredient that can stop and prevent the production of bacteria in the skin. You can use any tea-tree-based cleanser or moisturizer in the affected area or simply apply a small amount of tea tree oil to your blackheads.

Also read: Benefits of tea tree oil for skin

Remedy for blackheads discussed above can take anywhere from 7-12 weeks to show results. Till then, be patient, and follow the regimen consistently. If you don’t see results, though, make an appointment with a dermatologist, and go for professional blackhead extraction methods.

