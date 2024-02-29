What is the best treatment for splenic flexure syndrome?

Splenic flexure syndrome is a digestive disorder resulting in the accumulation of gas in a part of the colon called the splenic flexure. That causes abdominal pain, bloating and discomfort in the stomach. Although it's not generally considered fatal, if remains untreated, it can cause severe pain.

In the splenic flexure syndrome, gas is trapped inside the splenic flexure, which is a sharp bend between the transverse colon and descending colon in the upper abdomen.

If the gas stays trapped for a long time, it may lead to chronic digestive disorders like excessive gas, and sharp discomfort. Hence, it's very necessary to identify the symptoms of splenic flexure disorder and start an early treatment.

In this article, let's learn about this condition and how to identify its symptoms so that you can take early action.

What causes splenic flexure syndrome?

Splenic flexure syndrome occurs when gas is trapped in the bends and curves of our colon.

This gas can build up in the areas for many reasons, including a person's lifestyle and diet. Gas accumulation can be considered the primary cause of the condition, as the trapped air, finding no other way to go, pushes the inner lining of the stomach and digestive tract.

Thaat leads to the pressure surrounding the organs, which causes pain and discomfort. Hence, it becomes essential to find a way to pass the gas, but it can be very difficult in this condition.

Some other causes of splenic flexure syndrome may include consuming gas-forming foods, chewing too much gum, food poisoning, excessive alcohol consumption, infections or complications during abdominal surgery and other gastrointestinal disorders.

Diagnosis for splenic flexure syndrome

There is no specific diagnosis for splenic flexure syndrome (Image via Pexels/JESHOOTS.com)

The diagnosis of splenic flexure syndrome doesn't proceed directly. Before starting the treatment, the doctor must check for other underlying cardiac and gastrointestinal diseases.

If they are present, they must be treated first. The physician will conduct a complete examination of the symptoms and review the patient's eating habits, along with previous medical conditions.

Splenic flexure syndrome has no specific test. Hence the physician conducts several tests, along with diagnostic procedures to find out the actual source of pain.

Some of the most common tests that are used include abdominal MRI, bdominal CT scan, X-rays and barium enema. Barium enema helps improve the quality of X-rays, which helps the specialist to track the lower intestine more accurately.

Treatment for splenic flexure syndrome

Along with medications specific foods should be avoided (Image via Pexels/cottonbro studio)

There's no specific treatment for splenic flexure syndrome, but the doctor may suggest changing of diet and lifestyle habits, along with a few medications.

The doctor may prescribe some laxatives to relieve constipation and other medications to help relieve the pain. Doctors may prescribe the patients to restrain having foods high in fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides and polyols.

Foods high in FODMAPs include:

Legumes like lentils, chickpeas and beans.

Vegetables like cabbages, onions, Brussels sprouts, broccoli and artichokes.

Lactose-containing dairy products, like cheese, milk, yogurt and ice cream.

Whey and Rye-based products like bread, pasta and cereals.

Dried and canned fruits.

Sweeteners, honey and corn syrup.

Fruits high in fructose, like apples, mangoes, peaches, pears, plums and watermelon.

Doctors may prescribe a gluten-free diet to the patients. They may also suggest limiting the consumption of caffeine and alcoholic beverages. Carbonated drinks also contribute to building gas in the gastrointestinal tract.

Regular physical activities and exercises can significantly help in relieving the pain in the stomach.

Practicing yoga or tai chi may help release the gas trapped in the GI tract. Forward fold (Uttanasana), low lunge (Anjaneyasana), happy baby (Ananda Balasana) and spinal twist (Supta Matsyendrasana) are some of the yoga positions that may relieve the abdominal muscles and help release trapped gas.

Although doctors don't usually consider splenic flexure syndrome to be life-threatening, it can cause long-term pain, which can disrupt everyday lives. There's no specific cure for the condition, but eating and lifestyle changes may significantly help reduce the symptoms.

If the condition still doesn't resolve, it's best to consult a medical professional. Expert treatment can help provide relief from splenic flexure syndrome.