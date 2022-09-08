What is Bodybuilder Hadi Choopan's Diet and Workout Plan?

Hadi Choopan is a professional bodybuilder and fitness influencer based in Iran. He has earned a spot for himself as an elite bodybuilder in the industry.

Choopan has made quite a name for himself, finishing n the top 3 in Mr. Olympia twice. When he's not busy being an elite bodybuilder, he spends time creating video content and interacting with fans on YouTube. So, how does he maintain his massive physique?

Here's a rundown of the 34-year-old's fitness routine and diet.

Hadi Choopan's Diet and Workout Routine

At 5' 6" and 231 lbs, Hadi Choopan packs a ton of muscle into his small stature. As such, he needs to constantly feed himself to pack on as much mass as he can, compared to his peers.

On a regular day of prep, Choopan consumes 6-7 meals spaced throughout the day. For his first meal, he likes to eat whole eggs, egg whites, and cream of rice. His post workout meal consists of two scoops of whey protein with a banana.

For lunch, he has chicken breast, baked sweet potatoes, and broccoli. He eats his his fourth and fifth meals in the late afternoon. Choopan likes white fish with mustard and fried rice. He also has a large serving of beef mince with whole wheat pasta and marinara sauce. For dinner, he has chicken breast, white rice, black beans, and corn, with a side of salad.

Choopan's diet is rather balanced and contains all the necessary macronutrients for ample growth and repair. It isn't a fad diet or devoid of any nutrients like several bodybuilders who tend to stay away from fats or carbs.

He has a solid amount of protein, carbs, and fats, making his diet very balanced. Of course, it makes sense to tweak macros during the off-season and prep for his shows, where he would increase his carb intake to replenish his body after his workouts and give him the necessary fuel to lift.

For his workouts, he likes to focus on 1-2 muscle groups per workout. That means pairing back with biceps, chest with triceps, legs by themselves, and shoulders accommodated in any one of them.

His favorite exercises include the machine press, machine rows, leg extensions, leg press, hack squats, dips, and close grip bench press. He prefers to work in a rep range of 8-12 reps, in at least 4-6 working sets. He starts all his workouts by doing a warm-up set of some exercises to get his muscles ready for the load.

Takeaway

Hadi Choopan is an elite bodybuilder with incredible genetics and a brilliantly well-balanced physique. He has worked very hard to reach the level he's at right now and is only expected to work on his physique and get better.

His diet seems perhaps the most sustainable out of many bodybuilders in the industry, as it features a healthy balance of all the necessary macros. His workouts seem extensive, sure, but for a man of his size, it seems all but necessary.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

Edited by Bhargav