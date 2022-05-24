What is Carrie Underwood’s Workout Routine That Helps Her Maintain Her Toned Legs?

Carrie Underwood is definitely a force to be reckoned with when it comes to workout routines and fitness regimens. The hard work and dedication she and her trainer have put into her fitness routine has certainly paid off.

If you are looking for a celebrity-style workout routine, you can use Carrie Underwood's workout plan to get in shape. Her easy workout routine is effective and efficient, which will help you lose weight quicker and tone your muscles.

Carrie Underwood’s Leg Workout Routine

Carrie loves to keep it simple and sticks to the basics. Squats, lunges and deadlifts have been a part of her lower-body workout routine for years because they get the job done. Not to mention, it's empowering, exciting and makes you feel like a total badass when you increase the weight you're lifting.

Carrie also does lateral band walks using the leg press machine, hamstring curls and cable straight-leg kickbacks for a great pump. She does pull-ups and also does biceps curls with a barbell, alternating hammer curls, push presses with a barbell and shoulder presses with dumbbells.

For her leg workout, she performs six-three movement supersets- each superset is performed in three or four sets. She does bending jumps, Romanian weightlifting with 30 to 35 pound dumbbells, walking jumps, and high sumo squats.

Carrie Underwood's toned arms and legs are due to the strength training exercises she performs regularly. The following is a list of some of her favorite exercises:

Back lunges with bicep curls

Front lunges with torso twist

Jump squats

Prone bridge on a stability ball.

Carrie Underwood's Diet

Carrie preps her workouts with protein-rich tofu, egg whites, whole-grain toast and berries. Lunchtime sandwiches include tofu, tomato, avocado, red onion, spinach and mustard. Her afternoon snack might be a green smoothie or protein bar. She doesn't eat meat, so for dinner she makes roasted veggies and a stir-fry.

Carrie always keeps a food log, in which she records everything she eats during the day. She is a vegetarian, so she eats soy-based sausages instead of meat.

The singer rewards herself with stickers on days when she eats well; she never eats junk or fast food items and sticks to vegetables and fruits for proper nutrition. She likes to keep a supply of fresh green vegetables in her kitchen. She has also given up dairy products and now depends on soy products for protein. She eats fresh vegetables, fruits, snacks and beans.

Takeaway

Underwood's training plan is to maintain her figure and stay in shape. It's great that she makes it a point to enjoy her workouts and not get bored. You can do both cardio and weight training, with no exceptions, but it's important to be consistent. When you are consistent, you will maintain the muscles in your body and therefore remain in perfect shape.

Her advice on finding workouts that you love is also a great reminder that exercise should be fun, otherwise it will not last.

